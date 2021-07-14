Sánchez Cordero recognizes difficulty for agreements in the next legislature

MEXICO CITY

The Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, acknowledged that the construction of agreements and approval of reforms will be more complicated in the new composition of the Chamber of Deputies, after Morena lost the qualified majority in the last election on June 6.

During his participation in the Forum on Constitutional Bases of the Fourth Transformation in the Chamber of Deputies, Sánchez Cordero offered to establish “an open, frank and even fraternal dialogue” with the opposition groups of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

As Secretary of the Interior, I reiterate my commitment to leading an open, frank, I would even say fraternal, dialogue with our adversaries, with the other parliamentary groups. I reiterate that the Secretariat under my charge will serve as a political bridge between all forces, respecting at all times the constitutional powers of the Powers of the Union and of the three levels of government, “he said.

The retired minister promised to work hand in hand with the legislators and assured that she will do so without protagonism, without polarization or fragmentation.

The head of the Interior emphasized that there will be no impositions with opposition groups to reach agreements in the last three years of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to carry out his reforms.

It will be more complicated (reaching agreements), but not impossible, because we are going to walk and we are going to convince, we are going to argue to convince, we are not going to impose, never by force, never by imposition, always by conviction and by a solid argument to be able to advance in the reforms that are still missing ”, he expressed.

Likewise, it rejected the existence of a political persecution against the adversaries of the current administration, mainly by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

ELECTRICAL ENERGY REFORM NATIONAL SECURITY ISSUE

The head of the Interior described as a matter of national security to materialize the electricity reform, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the 65th Legislature.

Sánchez Cordero said that you cannot totally depend on renewable energy for light and wind. Therefore, this administration is also prioritizing the rescue of thermoelectric plants in the southeast of the country, to guarantee the supply of energy.

Wind energy and solar energy are intermittent energies that go to the Federal Electricity Commission network, when there is no wind, there is no wind and no energy is produced, when there is no sun, not enough solar energy is produced either, So obviously you have to go to the traditional sources that produce energy, for example, coal. We are also trying to recover the hydroelectric plants, especially in the southeast of Mexico ”, he declared.

