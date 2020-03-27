The Secretary of the Interior stressed that the strength of Mexico is in its values ​​and in the family. These factors will make Mexico come out ahead of the pandemic due to the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

On a personal basis, the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, called Mexican families to strengthen ties of unity and healthy coexistence after the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus has forced the population to remain as long as possible in their homes.

“On this occasion I address you as a Mexican woman, as a mother, as a grandmother, as a wife. Now that you are in your house, meet your loved ones again, practice coexistence that sometimes we cannot have because sometimes we bring an extremely complicated and busy life. Get to know your children better, play with your grandchildren, reunite with your partner, recognize them better, recognize them“Said the federal official in a video broadcast through her social networks.

He stressed that the strength of Mexicans is in their values ​​and in the family and that these factors have made it possible for Mexico to get ahead of the challenges that the world and the circumstances impose on it day by day.

“We are going to take advantage of the fact that we are home to strengthen our family, to unite, to recognize us, to know that we are fortunate and proud to have been born in this great nation, in this beloved Mexico, “he stressed.

Sánchez Cordero asked for a vote of confidence from the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his cabinet, who are working hard to get the country out of the health crisis caused by coronavirus.

He also urged Mexican families to help the people with the fewest resources and, to the extent that they pass through this contingency in peace and harmonious coexistence.

“I embrace you with all my affection, have confidence,” said the retired minister.

This week, the federal government has stepped up the efforts to contain the pandemic ordering that vulnerable groups of the population, that is, older adults and people with chronic diseases, remain in their homes due to the effects that Covid-19 has on them. (Ntx)