Sánchez continues to avoid commenting on the result of the elections in Madrid

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has avoided this Friday expressing his opinion on the results of the May 4 elections in the Community of Madrid by avoiding journalists’ questions on this issue.

Sánchez has traveled to Porto to attend the EU social summit in which the Community Heads of State and Government will participate.

Upon his arrival at the Alfándega de Oporto, venue of the summit, the chief executive stopped before the informants to present the proposals that he brought to the meeting, including the need to activate the mechanisms so that vaccination against covid- 19 reach the whole world.

The polls have given Ayuso a great result and, above all, a great responsibility. Congratulations. The @psoe_m will always be ready to work for a better Madrid and turn their votes into a force for the future for the region and its people. – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 4, 2021

But has not answered the questions afterwards of journalists about the Madrid elections, specifically if it could mean a change in the political cycle and if he assumed any responsibility for the poor result obtained by the PSOE.

Sánchez has not yet publicly commented on that result beyond a message on his Twitter account the same election night in which congratulated Isabel Díaz Ayuso for her “great result” and for the great responsibility it entailed.