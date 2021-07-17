Sánchez clings to Espadas as the spearhead of the renewal of the PSOE

The president of the Government and secretary general of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, together with the socialist candidate for the Junta, a pre-candidate for the General Secretariat of the PSOE-A and the mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas (Photo: Julio Muñoz / .)

Flooded with applause. This is how the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the next Socialist candidate for the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Espadas, have entered the Hotel Barceló Renacimiento in Seville. Undoubtedly, an act that has served as a reminder of the renewal process experienced in the socialist ranks and in the Executive, but also that this path was opened in Andalusia.

In those four walls, the also secretary general of the PSOE has taken his chest out of the rhythm of the vaccination process in Spain. Sánchez has promised “that next week one out of every two Spaniards will have the complete guideline”, after recalling that on Friday “the milestone of administering 50 million doses” was fulfilled and that there are already 23.7 million citizens with the complete vaccination schedule. Not only that, he has also reiterated that he will bring to the conference of regional presidents at the end of the month a package of 10 billion euros for the autonomies to face the demographic challenge.

“Today we have more affiliates to Social Security than before the pandemic,” said the president, claiming the speed of recovery in 18 months. In his opinion, a response to the economic crisis that he has described as “progressive” and that has set a precedent in Europe. Precisely, the Spanish president has spoken in a community key, expressing that it is necessary to reindustrialize the European continent. “We are competing with the United States and China,” he pointed out.

Spain is not going to resign, it is going to move forward and above all it is going to look with hope to its future Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government

To the “doomsayers” of the opposition, Pedro Sánchez has sent the message that “Spain is not going to resign, it is going to move forward and above all it is going to look with hope to its future.” The president has also winked at the latest criticism of the Popular Party, of which he said with irony that “he has even come to criticize me for naming my ministers”, alluding to the words of Pablo Casado.

The Swords project

For his part, Espadas has promised “work, work and work” to turn the Andalusian socialist project into the spearhead that drives the entire PSOE once again. For this reason, it has been set as an objective to excite and attract youth. And for that reason, Espadas has announced that it will bet on maximum collaboration with the ministers of the Government of Spain.

Minister of Finance, I will start with you, I’m not a fool Juan Espadas, after announcing that he will increase collaboration with the central Executive and that he will ask for more funding

At that point, the mayor of Seville paused to ignite the smiles of those present. “Minister of Finance, I will start with you,” he told María Jesús Montero, alluding to a future request for more funding for Andalusia. “I’m not stupid,” he added between numerous laughs.

Juan Espadas, during the event (Photo: PSOE / YOUTUBE)

A symbolic meeting for the renewed PSOE

This has been the first political act that Pedro Sánchez and Juan Espadas have shared in Andalusia since the mayor of Seville won the primaries on June 13. On that day, 55% of the PSOE-A militants gave him their vote as headliner of the Socialists in the next Andalusian elections, still undated.

This meeting took place less than a week after Juan Espadas also assumed the General Secretariat of the PSOE-A, replacing Susana Díaz, who has agreed to join the Senate as a representative by autonomous designation. Precisely, the appointment has been marked by the absence of the former socialist president.

This change of course, as Espadas has described it, has been reflected in the speech of the Seville councilor. This has expressed that the Andalusian PSOE “showed that after many years, with a lot of experience in the Government, it was capable of stopping and able to decide that we can change”, as if it were a nod to the remodeling of the central Executive.

Not a step back, because there were still many steps forward Juan Espadas, next PSOE-A candidate for the Andalusian elections

The one who will also become general secretary of the Andalusian Socialists has asked the militants for a “more effort” to “carry out a project of real change, not cheap”. So he has invited to work with the focus on militancy, since each of “the 45,000 militants are an asset.” He has asked them the responsibility of connecting with the voters to leave the “caboose” and get hooked on the “locomotive” that will take them to the Board.

Juan Espadas has also used the platform to condemn the latest murders of women in the context of alleged cases of sexist violence. The future candidate for the Andalusian elections has demanded not to take “not a step back, because there were still many steps forward”, in terms of equality policy.

Start of the socialist race for the Andalusian elections

“We need many hands, but only one heart,” said the spokesperson for the Socialist Group in the Andalusian Parliament, Ángeles Férriz, who was in charge of opening the event. Alluding to the heart of the renewed symbolism of the PSOE, Férriz began his speech by recalling the beginnings of the Swords campaign and paying tribute to the health personnel and all of society who have put their grain of sand fighting during the pandemic.

The socialist spokesperson in the Andalusian Parliament has charged against the opposition of the Popular Party, with the focus on the attacks of the Andalusian president, Juan Manuel Moreno, on Pedro Sánchez. Ángeles Férriz has also assured that “we are going to govern Andalusia”, but that they will not turn the regional Chamber into “a boxing ring”.

It is not the old nor the new PSOE, it is the old PSOE stronger than ever Ángel Férriz, spokesman for the Socialist Group in the Andalusian Parliament

″ Is it a grievance to receive 11 million euros per day during 2020? ”Férriz asked himself about Moreno Bonilla’s criticism of the central executive. In his opinion, it is time to “stop nonsense” and “ask where is the money sent by the Government of Spain to Andalusia”.

Socialist politics has celebrated the development of the Swords election process and thanked him, explaining “thank you for teaching us that you can leave the primaries united and not broken.” “It is not the old nor the new PSOE, it is the usual PSOE stronger than ever,” concluded Férriz from the lectern.

