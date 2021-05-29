Sánchez blocks initiatives to evaluate his management of the pandemic, vaccination and health

The Government maintains blocked up to three initiatives parliamentary and ministerial that, from one point of view or another, try to assess your management of the pandemic. The political decisions that were taken in full swing, the vaccination process and the situation of the national health system are the three aspects that the Executive committed to study with Congress, Senate and autonomous communities, and that months later they remain in limbo. The opposition talks about socialist reluctance before the possibility that the dirty rags emerge, while the PSOE attributes it to the lack of time and the excess of work.

The truth is that the president, Pedro Sanchez, promised to evaluate the management of the Covid almost a year ago. It was in June 2020, when he announced in Congress the creation of a mixed Commission with the Senate to study the management of the pandemic and the public health situation.

This “Special Mixed Commission for the evaluation of the health crisis of COVID-19” was approved in the plenary session of the Senate in November of last year with the initiative of the PSOE, whose senators sign the creation proposal. The balance almost 12 months after Sánchez’s first announcementHowever, it is that the PSOE tries that in that same forum also in that same forum the role that autonomous communities and city councils had, and expand the field of study not only to the pandemic, but also to the reception of European funds, which would dilute the initial purpose of the commission.

In fact, six months after its creation was approved, has not yet been constituted and, therefore, it has not started its work. As it has not met once, it has not been determined who will preside over it and what will be its headquarters, the Congress or the Senate, depending on whether it is a deputy or senator.

Vaccine Research

Among these initiatives, Más País and Compromís ‘persecute’ the PSOE in Congress these days to start the commission of inquiry into the vaccination process that the lower house agreed to create last March. At the end of June, the Interterritorial Health Council is expected to approve the terms in which the management of the pandemic will be evaluated, seven months after a group of independent experts claimed it.

Due to the delay, they assume that instead will serve to ensure that we are prepared for future pandemics, and not to “investigate the irregularities, failures and delays in the management of vaccines and the plan “, as it was raised in principle. They wanted to put black on white “influence peddling“which in the first months led to political and military officials to be vaccinated ahead of time,” the failures of control mechanisms “so that something like this had not happened and, more generally,” failures and delays “in the distribution doses or in the necessary material, such as syringes that at first could not take advantage of an additional dose per vial.

The PP also supports This commission of inquiry and in particular wants to abound in the vaccination of national police and civil guards in Catalonia, which the central government took over after the Generalitat left them behind with respect to the Mossos.

The Plenary of Congress agreed to create it in March of this year but the PSOE still has the key to have not yet started. “When it is a commission that the Government does not do very well, it usually takes time to activate it, We have already asked for it several times, “they say from one of the promoting parties, which this week tried again with the PSOE deputy spokesman, Rafael Simancas placeholder image. The answer, as always, was again that “now”, without knowing for the moment when it will start to work to agree on its composition and the groups propose who they want to call to appear.

On the contrary, the PSOE explains that the delay caused by the mixed commission, but above all the investigation commission, is due to, not for lack of will, but of time. “It’s a question of volume“They say from the socialist group.” Right now we just closed [la comisión de investigación del accidente de] Spanair, we are with Kitchen …. “, they argue.

The PSOE assures that it is in “negotiations” with the promoter deputies -that is, Más País, Compromís and Nueva Canarias- to set the terms, but it is from this same group that the complaints about the long that, just a few days ago, Simancas gave them again, always according to their version.

External audit

It is not only the deputies and senators who wait for the Government to take the step of launching commissions that will evaluate their management during the pandemic. The Ministry of Health has postponed for more than seven months the pandemic “assessment” What did the former minister promise to do? Salvador Illa in October 2020.

An internal investigation with the participation of the communities was the response that the Ministry gave then to the claim that a group of Spanish epidemiologists made from The Lancet magazine to require an independent audit of pandemic decisions.

The Government did not want to go so far and, for now, nothing has come. In October, Illa informed the communities that Sanidad I would start preparing a draft to determine how and by whom they would be in charge of making this evaluation. The design of the plan has been delayed month after month and will not be approved until June 30, when the first ordinary Interterritorial Health Council will be held since the pandemic began and on whose agenda it has been included to mark a special occasion. . For that day there will not yet be conclusions, but the starting point of a work that will still take time to complete.

The professor of Public Health at the Miguel Hernández University of Alicante, Ildefonso Hernandez, is one of the experts who at the time met with Illa to ask for this evaluation, which after time has passed. he does not think it will be from the management of the pandemic. For that it is too late. Instead, he believes that it will become an attempt to prepare epidemiological surveillance for the future.

In his opinion, the Government finally “ruled out” to make a quick assessment about what was being done in the middle of the second wave. Letting the months go by, the need to look at the immediacy that the experts in The Lancet claimed has given way to something else, which for Hernández is equally valid, although he can no longer eventually censor the government’s action in relation to the Covid.

“Yes can serve to address the future of the pandemic “, it says about the type of evaluation the audit requested in October will foreseeably become. “That it works to make institutional infrastructure decisions, of the National Center for Public Health, with the communities, the EU and the WHO. What I would try to do is guarantee the health security of the 21st century, “he says about the document that is expected to lead to what was to be an examination on the management of the pandemic.