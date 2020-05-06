The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has once again linked the State of Alarm with the social aid that Spaniards receive due to the pandemic. Sánchez has used blackmail to claim the PP’s support for the extension of the royal decree that allows him to keep all power for another fifteen days. In a very economic speech, the president has blurted out that “these aids are carried out under the umbrella of the Alarm State.”

Considering “an absolute mistake” not maintaining the exceptional situation in the country, which according to him “It would be unforgivable”, the President has threatened the rest of the groups and public opinion with public aid to alleviate the crisis. Sánchez has stated that “compatriots need aid to have gas, a roof, electricity and the support of public institutions” and that these aid are only guaranteed by the maintenance of the State of Alarm.

Seeking maximum support in the vote, which will take place in the afternoon, Pedro Sánchez has warned that “we have come this far with effort and sacrifice and thanks to a fully constitutional tool, such as the State of Alarm, which has worked.” Remember that this mechanism “has allowed us to limit mobility, but it has also allowed us to save lives«. He also ensures that “although we must be cautious, our situation has changed and the disease is being controlled.”

Request collaboration to the CCAA

The chief executive revealed on Wednesday, during the debate on the extension of the State of Alarm, that “the estimated cost of measures against Covid-19 is 139,000 million euros.” Pedro Sánchez, who has announced more investment in the scientific field, demands end “the irrelevance of Spain in innovation and science” to “seek international leadership”.

Sánchez has claimed that “it is necessary for some Autonomous Communities to assume fiscal co-responsibility” to overcome the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Despite this request, the President assures “that in the current circumstances, the Government must bear the cost of the Covid-19 crisis.”