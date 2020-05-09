The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has avoided entering into controversies with the regional presidents who have criticized him for not attending to his proposals in the face of the pandemic and has specifically stressed that both Quim Torra and Isabel Díaz Ayuso will only find in him a ” ally “against the coronavirus.

Sánchez has advocated for unity of action and collaboration in the press conference he has given at the Moncloa Palace after the publication of the order regulating phase 1 of the de-escalation in which various territories will enter starting next Monday. .

The fact that the Community of Madrid is not among those communities has provoked criticism from its president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, which has led to the question of whether she considers her attitude unfair, just as the President of the Generalitat was described at the time.

“I will not enter into a polemic with any autonomous president. I think we are all trying to do our best to save lives. Both Torra and Díaz Ayuso will find in the Government and in my person an ally to fight the common enemy that we have,” he stressed.

Along these lines, he did not comment either when asked if he shared a tweet from the PSOE accusing the Community of Madrid of acting by putting partisan, economist and propagandist calculations before.

“Honestly, I am focused on what I am focused on and had no knowledge of that tweet,” he limited himself to pointing out.

Not to politicize in the fight against the virus, he also called when asked about the ERC’s discomfort at the fact that the Government agreed this week with Citizens to support the extension of the state of alarm.

He has once again emphasized that he will not enter into controversy with the communities even if they have different opinions since the objective has said that it is to add energy to stop the coronavirus regardless of the ideology or political formation of each one.

In this context, he recalled that he has transferred to ERC in Congress that he is aware that there are elements postponed by the coronavirus such as the dialogue table between the central government and that of the Generalitat and that they must be addressed in favor of coexistence.

“We are going to do it, but we are talking about a health emergency,” he said before urging to separate one thing from the other.

Sánchez has taken the opportunity to re-defend the state of alarm as the only way to continue guaranteeing the application of measures in the face of the crisis and to appeal to co-governance in the de-escalation that he has considered “has come to stay.”

“The state of alarm is not a political project. It is a necessity to face the pandemic,” he stressed.