Sánchez assures that Spain is “100 days away from achieving group immunity”

Pedro Sanchez the goal of having 70% of the population immunized by mid-August has been set. “We are 100 days away in Spain from achieving group immunity” against Covid-19, said the President of the Government, who recalled that just this Monday the 6 million vaccinated with the full schedule.

Sánchez has been convinced of achieving this objective in the appearance that he has starred in Athens with the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after the meeting that both have held to analyze the bilateral relationship and various issues related to the European Union, Efe collects.

According to the Chief Executive, Spain has entered a new phase of the pandemic since, thanks to vaccination, it is beginning to overcome “the worst calamity of humanity in a hundred years.” “We are only one hundred days away from achieving group immunity, that is, from achieving 70% of the Spanish population is vaccinated and, therefore, immunized“, has underlined.

The president believes that the current data on the vaccination process invite optimism and that is why he believes that the Government’s objectives will be met. According to his calculation, herd immunity will be reached around August 18.

In fact, Sánchez has explained that a third of the adult population in Spain already has at least one dose of vaccine administered, and half of that third has the complete schedule. What’s more, it has advanced that This Monday, the six million Spaniards who have this complete vaccination schedule will be reached and, therefore, they will already have a high degree of immunity against the coronavirus.