It has been 15 years since he broke into the professional circuit, in which he presumes to be one of the veterans, but Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño (Madrid, 1980) remains the same. The Madrid golfer attended OKDIARIO from his residence in Miami, where he remains confined and waiting for the pandemic to allow professionals to return to the competition, the main wish of a self-employed person who needs to re-enter, and who sees from afar and without leave aside criticism of the decisions of the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

Question: How is confinement lived in the United States?

Answer: We have been confined for a little over a month, although the confinement as such began later, but people seeing what was happening in Europe began to confine themselves almost voluntarily. The only advantage is that they do allow you to go out for essential activities and to do sports, which it seems that they do not, but it shows, even if it is with the children that they take a little air. Parks have reopened, golf courses have been opened in Miami Dade County, it’s been a bit hasty for my taste.

Q: Can a golfer prepare from home? Have you lost touch?

A: Yes. It is not the same to be practicing at home, as I am lucky to have a small garden, but obviously the touch is lost. It is not the same to hit the ball to the grass than to be hitting a carpet and against a net, that you do not see the ball fly. Either way it is not the same, you want to go outside, be on the driving range or on the field. And physically, I anticipated the situation and bought myself some weights, some rubber … and I have more or less kept fit.

Q: Would golf change a lot behind closed doors? It seems that the fans will not be able to attend the competition when it resumes.

A: The public always influences. It is true that the golf fans perhaps do not cheer like the South Fund or the Athletic Front. It is not comparable but a tournament without an audience the difference is very noticeable. Sometimes you are hitting a blind shot, to a green that you do not see the flag, and you hit a shot and the reaction of the public tells you a lot. It is going to be noticed, yes it is true that I believe that golf has a competitive advantage, that since it is not a contact sport, it can be resumed earlier, and if the fact of resuming before prevents the public from being a disadvantage, but we are willing to take it.

We are desperate to go out and compete and people are also to watch live sport, with which we will start as soon as possible as long as we take into account the health of all the people who are in a tournament, but if we can start as soon as possible we have than take advantage of that little niche. Without an audience it will not be the same, a Ryder without an audience would not be a Ryder, or a major … there are certain tournaments in which the audience is essential.

Q: What economic consequences does the golf player suffer at the break?

A: The average professional golfer, the gross of his income. We professionals owe it to that, if we play well we charge, if we play poorly we don’t charge and if we don’t play we don’t charge. I have not entered since December last year, so it has been a difficult year. We are wanting to return to the fields not only because of the desire to play, but as freelancers we are in need, and generally a golfer is not only having income for you, but also has to meet the expenses of the physical trainer, the coach , the psychologist, the caddy … In the end, spending at the beginning of the year is important, but we understand that this is a very exceptional year and, as such, we will have to take exceptional measures.

Q: Golf is one of the longest-running sports for professionals and you are on your way to 40. How long are you still active?

A: That golf is such a long-lived sport has its pros and cons. It has the pro that you can continue playing, look Miguel Ángel Jiménez, until the 50’s and so high. Both he and Vijay Singh had their best victories from the age of 40 and that gives me a lot of morale. It is true that you have the disadvantage that with such a long career you can have ups and downs. In my case I have been a little lazy for a few years, especially 2019, which was quite lazy, but physically I feel better than ever, and that encourages me to continue working, to keep trying. If you give me five or six more years of career I would be absolutely happy, even reaching 50. The problem is being competitive, before there was amateur golf and professional golf very different, today we have to talk about high performance sports, the kids They are semi-professional and have been stepping very, very hard, making it harder and harder to stick to.

Q: In Spain we are very excited for the future with Jon Rahm.

A: It is not for less. What Rahm has achieved in three years as a professional is incredible, he never ceases to amaze me, he is a player that I admire greatly. The first time I met him he gave the feeling of being up, grown up, but as you get to know him you realize that what he says he says convinced, and he says it because he believes it and that’s what the great player does to him. . Rahm’s potential is not in his physique or technique, it is that he has a privileged head and that self-confidence makes him number two or three in the world. Jon is going to give Spanish golf many joys, surely a major, he has not yet played his best golf in the majors, but I have no doubt that he will reach the top.

Q: Is football in too much of a rush to return to competition?

A: I understand that each of us has to defend our business, but the most important thing is security in the matter of infections. The priority for me would be to get the famous tests and carry out as many as possible, and that this de-escalation can start once and for all. You have to get the tests for the toilets and little by little that the people can do them too and see really where we are, which is the great doubt of all with this Government, which is a continuous mess the issue of data, deaths, the test figures … unfortunately I no longer believe anything.

Q: Is the population being confused with the data?

A: We are all desperate, we have been at home for almost two months and we want to lead a normal life, if normality as we knew it is going to exist again. Above all I would like to have certainty, that they give us some dates and I do not care that they are long-term, but one already sets a goal. Right now the problem is not knowing. The president said on Tuesday that I couldn’t believe it. “We are going to go like a GPS that does not give you good coordinates.” He’s great, I’m going to Madrid, I put the GPS to go to Teruel and I appear in Ciudad Real, well, hey, be a little more specific. These are the things that only happen in Spain and that’s how it goes.

Q: You have been very critical on social networks with the government’s management, even asking for the resignation of Pedro Sánchez. Do you think it will happen?

A: This does not go away with hot water, I have it very clear. But I am amused, they asked for the resignation of Rajoy and the Minister of Health at the time when he, the case of Ebola, because it was one, and they were furious when we had to sacrifice the Excalibur dog. Now we are on the way to the 30,000 dead and absolutely no one resigns here, it is a messing country. The other day Isabel Serra was found guilty of insulting the police and no one resigned, Echenique who did not pay her assistant and there she was, sucking on the bottle. I have not the slightest doubt that Pedro Sánchez is not going to resign, as they do not make an impact in his party like in his day when they kicked him out for the first time, when the famous ‘is not no’ … What I I am concerned not with the management of the crisis, which has been so regrettable that we are as we are, what really worries me is the future of the next two years in Spain, the economic crisis that is looming there will affect us everyone, with or without Covid-19. It was clear that this social communist government would sooner or later ruin Spain, what we never thought was that they would succeed in a matter of months.

Q: To what extent do Pablo Iglesias and Podemos influence government decisions?

As it is logical to Sánchez it has him grabbed by the eggs. He has turned it and is giving it the second. But Pablo Iglesias can be seen coming from afar, we know what he is. He is a communist, a chavista, a Bolshevik … call him what you want, but he has been seen coming for years, the problem is the president we have, who is able to say “I will never make a pact with Podemos” and then “he would not sleep peacefully with Vice President’s churches »And the day after the elections he is shaking hands and signing a coalition government. The problem is having a Prime Minister who you can’t trust. Pablo Iglesias we all know what he is going to try to do, he is going to try to privatize, raise taxes, censor the media … he is going to do what communism has done all his life. But the problem is Pedro Sánchez, who has him caught by the eggs.

Q: You have denounced the government censorship …

It is that to me those press conferences that they did until recently, filtering questions and with the answers prepared, is that it is not typical of a democracy like Spain. I am not talking about the fact that they want to censor the famous ‘hoaxes’ and the other day the head of the Civil Guard, who I do not know if he is exactly the boss, saying that they had been ordered to control the criticism of the government. What country are we in? Information is essential and its obligation, from the free press, is to criticize the government or the opposition, but not to censor. That’s how Chaves started, if you start watching his interviews he was a good friend of all the media, but look how it ended. In Spain people are afraid to open their mouths, to speak out, that if you go out of the politically correct … people are afraid that they will call you facha, but nowadays if they don’t call you facha I think you have a serious problem .

Q: His ‘haters’ have criticized him harshly for not living and paying taxes in Spain, in addition to calling him facha. What can you tell them?

It is something I have never understood. I pay tribute where it belongs to me. Since I live in the United States, I pay tribute in the United States and I do not stop paying taxes in Spain. In Spain I have companies, I make my tax declaration, I declare my VAT, I continue to generate income in Spain because I have a rented apartment and I pay my fees and the things that correspond to me. When I have played in Europe I have lived in Spain and I have paid in Spain. Now I live in the US and obviously pay the equivalent of personal income tax here, I have moved here for work, another thing is that I would have done it to pay less taxes. From 2004 to 2013 I have lived in Spain and have paid in Spain. Now I am lucky that in Miami the tax rate thanks to Trump is 20%, and I know that when I return to Spain I will have to pay what I have to pay. I have never evaded a tax and that because I live in Miami I am less Spanish, what happens, now I cannot criticize? My passport is Spanish, I was born in Spain and I can criticize the political class or the management that is done in Spain.

Q: Today it forces you to ask about your friend Donald Trump.

His financial management has been quite good and I believe that his reelection was assured. Since the pandemic began, economic and unemployment data have exploded and you know. I think he will be reelected, but I would not get wet nor can I vote here. If I could, of course I would vote for him. I follow the Spanish management of the pandemic in more detail than the American one, for my taste it is so difficult it is so new that everyone is going to make mistakes, and I allow them to be made, it is logical, but when one makes a mistake what he has to do is apologize, as they have done in other countries. What cannot be is that they are taking us for fools.

I have had the luck to meet Trump, play golf with him and I liked him very well, at that time he had not gotten involved in politics. Since then I have kept in touch with him, we have exchanged some letters, and he is a character that makes me all the fun, he leaves the press totally out of place with his outings, his answers … he is absolutely great. I do not share everything he says, there are many things that I do not share, but since he is not a politician, a little comes out of what one is used to and sometimes even appreciates himself.

Q: It says that when you make a mistake you have to apologize, do you mean 8M?

A: The WHO had been warning since January, we had seen the example of Italy that they were confined, and the 8M, apart from the feminist demonstration, other events took place, soccer matches, the VOX rally … And going back to the VOX rally, it was a mistake, many became infected, but Santiago Abascal came out and apologized. I understand that one can be wrong and as Vox says, I am not in the Government, I do not have the information, the Government has to give it to me, and if the Government says that everything is fine, then we are holding the rally.

But when you are the Government, you have the information, mysteriously the data of those infected during the 7th and 8th have disappeared, nobody knows where they are. If no one believes the ball, we were following the agenda of Irene Montero and company. Of the “all and all” of deputies, of that bullshit of the egalitarian issue, which in Spain has been egalitarian for years. They took advantage of the agenda of the left that they have been trying to impose for years, and now that they have access to power. What is clear is that if the confinement had been advanced three or four days the difference in terms of infections would have been remarkable, and I am not talking about 8M alone, I am talking about all the things that were done, but in the end it is the Government that It has the data, the information and you have to trust it to a certain extent, although having seen it, I no longer trust it.

Q: Have you been tempted from Spain to try politics?

A: Some suggestions have been made to me and I assure you that I do not rule it out, because you see the situation and you feel like it. Being criticizing from the outside is fine, but there comes a time when you say that in one way or another I would like to be part of the opposition and try to do something from within. I do not lack desire, I do not know if I will be the politically correct thing it takes to be in the Congress of Deputies and not send to hell with more than one. My dream right now would be to attend a Pedro Sánchez press conference and be able to ask him, and the first question would be why he is consistently late for press conferences. It seems to me a lack of respect for journalists, for the Spanish … When he has to see the King, he is an hour late, but who does he think he is? He is playing with our time, which is gold, and he has us on edge. And to see what answers my question, because as it never answers what is asked, to see where it comes from.

Q: When will we see Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño compete on a golf course again?

Here professional golf will resume in June, but in the USA I have no category to play so I still play a qualifier on Mondays. And the European circuit is talking about starting in August. There is still a lot and hopefully things will improve and we can start to rethink the season and above all be able to organize ourselves, because the most uncomfortable thing as an athlete is not knowing, I like to plan months in advance and this has me a little on edge, but hopefully it will be as soon as possible because I am not short of winning and although I am already 40 years old I am really looking forward to it because I think I can still be competitive.