Sánchez announces the immediate and “drastic reduction” of the AP-9 tolls

Pedro Sánchez during the ceremony of delivery of the Medal of Galicia this Sunday in Santiago de Compostela. (Photo: . / Ballesteros)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced a “drastic reduction” in tolls on the AP-9 immediately, since the reduction will be taken to the next Council of Ministers, thus fulfilling “in a timely manner” the Commitment acquired with the BNG in the investiture.

In the delivery this Sunday in Santiago de Compostela of the Gold Medal of Galicia to the Galician vaccination device against covid-19, the head of the Central Executive has stressed that the bonus will be until the end of the concession and that it will mean global savings of 2,300 million euros.

The “economic relief” will be important for those who make use of this road infrastructure on a daily basis, Sánchez pointed out, and has advanced that there are days left before the traffic of alternative roads that at this time are used due to the lack of highway traffic of the Atlantic, which vertebra Galicia from north to south and which is the most expensive in Spain today.

Acting on these prices is “unequivocal proof” of the Government’s commitment to Galicia, Sánchez remarked. This fact has been joined by the “imminent arrival” of high-speed rail, which will mean “a before and after” for the community, and the commitment to Xacobeo 21-22, double by papal concession.

The Minister of Transport and Mobility, Raquel Sánchez, who has also participated in this event, will be in charge of presenting to the authorities, tomorrow in A Coruña, accompanied by the Government delegate in Galicia, José Miñones, the bonuses promised for the AP highway -9.

For his part, the Galician president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who preceded Sánchez in speaking, had demanded a commitment to the Holy Year, to the AVE and to European reconstruction funds, the so-called Next Generation. The ceremony was held under the presidency of Felipe VI, who in the morning participated, accompanied by his family, in the traditional offering to the Apostle.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

