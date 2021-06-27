Sánchez announces that the Government will approve the preliminary draft of the LGTBi Law next Tuesday

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Friday in Brussels. (Photo: ARIS OIKONOMOU via . via .)

The Executive finalizes the LGTBi law to present it on the eve of Pride. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced in Brussels that the Council of Ministers will approve the draft LGTBi law next Tuesday and has conveyed to his European counterparts the “extraordinary concern” of the Government for the “undermining in some parliaments on rights and freedoms of this group ”.

Sánchez made this announcement at a press conference and said that the determination of the Government of Spain in this matter is “fundamental”. For this reason, the President of the Government added that 17 EU member states have signed a letter before the upcoming Pride celebration, where they reaffirm the commitment of the governments and the Union as a whole to diversity, integration, tolerance and with respect for the rights of minorities.

Spain has led the initiative together with Luxembourg

The president has referred in particular to the LGTBi group after the “controversy” over the law recently approved in the Hungarian Parliament, which he said “mixes many things such as access to information and education by minors.”

Sánchez highlighted that the Government of Spain has been one of the countries that, together with Luxembourg, has led this initiative because it has defended that “obviously” this is a “Government committed to diversity and respect for minorities as one of the values of Spanish society and of the values ​​that define the European project ”.

The president has stated that within the European Council he has made his position clear, which defends that respect for LGTBi freedoms has to do with human rights and that is how these issues must be addressed.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.