Sánchez and the prisoner’s dilemma

Three years in La Moncloa for the politician who was repudiated by the leadership of his party to return in triumph should be an anniversary for the celebration. But Pedro Sánchez arrives on this anniversary victim of the paradox that has haunted him since the day of the censure motion that evicted Mariano Rajoy from power. The independence allies that allowed his investiture extraordinarily complicate the situation.

The president lives these days, exacerbated, the dilemma of the prisoners of the ‘procés’. If you pardon them, against the opinion of the Supreme Court, law in hand; Against the criterion that he himself maintained after the sentence; Against the majority opinion of the citizens, and with the disdain of the beneficiaries themselves, the legislature can be secured. At the same time, pardon the thirteen damned for the serious crimes of sedition and embezzlement, it threatens to suppose for the PSOE, in the words of the socialist García-Page, a sentence when citizens go to the polls.

The Madrid elections have shown that there are undercurrents of discontent that surface if they find the opportunity. In detective novels, there is always a range of characters with varied motives for being the suspect. In the case of the voters who opted for the PP on May 4, many of the voters had added reasons to launch a warning to the ruling coalition in Spain: the politics of alliances was one of them. Three years ago, the PP was knocked out by corruption cases and the space to the right of the PSOE was divided into three parts. Pablo Iglesias, today retired from politics, predicted in the gallery of Congress that there would be no alternation. Polls and parliamentary arithmetic supported his thesis. Today, the pieces have moved: the right has begun to regroup by way of facts and polls reflect a change in the direction of the political wind.

The Government is striving these days to present these pardons as a soothing measure to suture the coexistence fractured by the independence movement. It is a thesis that finds a major stumbling block in the absence of an empathetic response from its allies. The new Government has insisted on the message of a self-determination referendum as a priority objective. None of those convicted in the trial for the ‘procés’ has shown a conciliatory sign, but rather contempt for the measure of grace. It is a very strange way of emitting signals in favor of a dignified coexistence. In the prisoner’s dilemma, the search for the best solution by two parties that do not coordinate often leads to results contrary to those expected.

Experience shows that the unilateral policy of appeasement it does not work. And also that the subconscious of the citizens keeps the contradictions and twists of the script by opportunity that are not explained to them with solid arguments or with tangible solutions. And if not, ask Pablo Iglesias.