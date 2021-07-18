Sánchez and his new legislature

The Government, in the act for the victims of the covid (Photo: Javier Lizon / .)

“I like it a lot”, “I love it”, “it is much better than the previous one”, “contained joy” … The new Government designed by Pedro Sánchez and which has started this week is liked by the PSOE. He is a socialist on all four sides. The general belief among leaders consulted is that it is much more conducive to face this second part of the legislature and turn the polls around.

This new Executive has barely five days and has already had to face a very tough defeat in the courts: the Constitutional ruling that the confinement should have been done through the state of emergency and not with the legal tool of the state of alarm. . Various socialist sources complain that the Constitutional has gone to give the central government a stick and warn of the ideological bias of the non-renewed constitutional bodies.

The first hot potatoes have fallen to Pilar Llop (Justice) for this constitutional setback and to José Manuel Albares (Foreign Ministry) for the situation in Cuba and the controversy for not pronouncing the word “dictatorship” by the members of the Government. In other words: “it is not a democracy”, as Pedro Sánchez declared last Tuesday to Pedro Piqueras at night on Telecinco.

Pilar Llop (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The idea of ​​anticipating this crisis of Government was that the ministers had time already in summer to soak up everything and start the political course in full swing. But there will not be a hundred days of grace, the PP has already put the turbo and puts pressure from minute one. Vox strongly joins his demands for elections during this time, asking for his resignation and presenting himself as winners due to the High Court ruling.

The new government has made its debut by issuing various signals. During the first Council of Ministers, investments were made, especially in Education and housing, which gives the social character and good news that Pedro Sánchez wants after this very hard year and a half. In addition, the new spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, conveyed kind words about Catalonia, but it is also sought that this issue does not monopolize all the national news.

Read more

In just a few days the image of the Government has changed and they want to give that youthful impulse at street level with the arrival of several mayors. It is expected to delve into that powerful image in the interview with five on La Sexta Noche this Saturday: with Isabel Rodríguez, Diana Morant, Pilar Llop, Raquel Sánchez and Pilar Alegría. All this with Moncloa in full swing after the departure of the chief of staff until now, Iván Redondo, replaced by Óscar López, and with the Secretary of State for Communication, Miguel Ángel Oliver, also on the way out and who had his last in-depth work in the act of last Thursday in the Royal Palace to honor the victims of the covid and health professionals.

New Government (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via .)

The most “bitter” sensation, as a person in command in Ferraz comments, is the departure of José Luis Ábalos, who has left Transport and the Organization Secretariat. Few know the conversation between the president and him, but many believe that it has been a painful departure. The hitherto all-powerful number three of the party found out the same Saturday morning that he would not continue and none of his closest companions were seen at his farewell at the Ministry.

The ‘number two’ of the party, Adriana Lastra, and the new organization man, Santos Cerdán, who did it in the shadows on a day-to-day basis, already exert this vacuum in Ferraz. The two of them have also assumed the reins of the congress to be held in October in Valencia, which was being piloted by Ábalos. Within the game, it is expected that this appointment will be used by Pedro Sánchez to make a profound remodeling of the leadership, in addition to reducing it, to face this new time and without ties to the team with which he won the primaries. The organizing committee will also include Eva Granados, Mariano Moreno, Begoña García Retegui, Francisco Salazar, Milagros Tolón and Maritcha Ruiz. In addition, it has been decided to incorporate these days Andrea Fernández, Gonzalo Palacín and Rafaela Crespín. “A new stage of momentum”, summarized from Ferraz.

Another of the interpretations that are made within the party is that at last an organization that was torn apart in those Cainitas primaries, with a Susana Díaz already outside the leadership of the Andalusian PSOE. “It is the first government of the entire party,” as reflected by a socialist leader, when Óscar López (who was with Patxi López) and figures such as Isabel Rodríguez and Pilar Alegría, who actively supported Díaz’s candidacy, fully entered.

The new government takes its first steps and the president launches next week on a US tour. Will it be enough to turn the polls around?

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE