Sánchez and Aragonès will meet on June 29 at Moncloa

Pedro Sánchez and Pere Aragonès on June 7. (Photo: JOSEP LAGO via .)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will meet in Moncloa with the President of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Pere Aragonès, next Tuesday, June 29 at 5:00 p.m. In addition, he will receive the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, on Friday, July 9, at 12 noon.

Sánchez and Aragonés had agreed to meet in Moncloa throughout the month of June to resume negotiations between their respective governments, before resuming the work of the dialogue table.

However, the Government also frames this meeting within the usual round that the president does with all regional presidents when they are appointed. In this sense, in addition to Aragonés, Sánchez has also scheduled a meeting with the recently invested president of Madrid for July 9.

As reported by Moncloa, in both meetings, as was the case with the one that Sánchez held with the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, the president of the Government will dialogue with his interlocutors on the most important and urgent issues in their respective territories. , “Understanding these meetings as a necessary exchange on the main needs and aspirations of the citizens of Catalonia and Madrid”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

