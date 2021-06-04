Sánchez and Aragonès speak for 40 minutes and commit to overcoming “common challenges through dialogue”

Pedro Sánchez, in a file photo (Photo: JOHN THYS via POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonès, held their first telephone conversation this Friday. In this they have committed to overcoming “common challenges through dialogue” and have agreed to a meeting in Moncloa for this month.

The call, “fluid and productive”, lasted 40 minutes, as confirmed by the Secretary of State for Communication. This conversation has taken place against the background of possible pardons to those convicted of the procés or the reform of the crime of sedition. Also before the first institutional meeting between Sánchez and Aragonès takes place, after the constitution of the new Government. An appointment in which topics such as the future dialogue table will be discussed.

Another aspect that they have analyzed during the call has been the need to “definitively win the battle against the coronavirus”, as well as the progress of the vaccination process. Economic reconstruction has also been addressed, with special reference to the Next Generation funds.

This contact took place before Pedro Sánchez’s next visit to Barcelona. This Monday, the president of the Executive will attend the ceremony of decoration of the editor Javier Godó by Foment del Treball.

Aragonès’ message before the call

Hours before the call took place, Aragonès has asked the State for “political courage” to allow it to “resolve the political conflict” with a self-determination referendum in Catalonia like the one that the British Government endorsed in Scotland in 2014. It has done so during their intervene …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.