Sancet joins the group on the Swiss stage

Athletic has held the second training session this morning at the stage in the Swiss town of Sankt Gallen. The rojiblancos have started training at 10.20 in the morning with the corresponding warm-up in which the entire group has worked, including From

frames Y Sancet. Subsequently, the Laguardia has exercised separately and has not done the rest of the work with his colleagues, as happened in the afternoon session yesterday. The versatile footballer suffers from muscle discomfort that already prevented him from lining up on Saturday in the first test against the local team. He and Zarraga were the only two lions who did not fight for a single minute.

The one that does improve your physical condition is Oihan

Sancet. The Navarrese did not train yesterday due to a feverish process derived from a throat infection, but today he has already done so, although at a slower pace than his teammates.

After heating, Marcelino has rehearsed the set piece. The Asturian coach already complained on Saturday that they had not defended this type of play very well in the goals of the Swiss. In addition, some of its starting defenses have suffered discomfort in the first phase of preparation, so this aspect has not been worked on. Yeray started on July 7 apart from his peers, then he was Iñigo

Martinez the one that lowered the piston due to some overload that advised to be careful and keep in mind that Yuri

Berchiche He is on leave because he has to undergo surgery for pubalgia in Paris.

Subsequently, the Asturian coach has ordered attack plays on the wing with the slogan that the opposing defense come out quickly when he recovers the ball. And finally, the training has ended with a midfield match in which they have not participated. Unai

Lopez Y Nuñez. The center-back is also working at a slower pace than his teammates.

The players have the afternoon free. Possibly, some take the opportunity to tour the beautiful town of Sankt Gallen, bordering Germany. Tomorrow it’s time to compete again, this time against Dynamo Kiev in Winterthur, 62 kilometers from the gathering place.

