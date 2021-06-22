San Sebastian Festival changes to gender neutral awards

MEXICO CITY

The San Sebastian International Film Festival announced Tuesday that her acting awards this year will be gender neutral for the first time.

The Silver Shell for Best Actor and Actress will be replaced by the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance and Best Supporting Performance at the festival in September, organizers said.

The measure follows a similar step taken by the Berlin Film Festival, held last March, and is part of a growing trend.

The change is due to the conviction that gender, a social and political construction, ceases for us to be a criterion of distinction in acting, ” said the festival director, José Luis Rebordinos. The criteria for the jury will be to distinguish between bad or good performances. ”

Organizers said they are confident that the festival will be held in a way more similar to the pre-Covid pandemic editions.

Although some restrictions could continue, the event seeks to increase the number of performances and capacity in cinemas compared to last year, as well as bringing back some of the glamor of the red carpet.

The 69th edition of the San Sebastián Festival will be held from September 17 to 25 in northern Spain.

