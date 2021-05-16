San Roque Lepe wins 2-1 at Xerez Deportivo and takes all three points

05/16/2021 at 3:24 PM CEST

The San Roque Lepe won 2-1 at Xerez Deportivo this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The San Roque Lepe arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against Xerez. Regarding the visiting team, the Xerez Deportivo he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Lucena City at home and the Salerm Puente Genil away, 2-0 and 2-4 respectively. After the game, the lepero team is second, while the Xerez Deportivo It is first after the end of the match.

During the first period of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second part of the match started facing him San Roque Lepe, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring through a goal from Nané in minute 52. However, the Jerez team achieved the equalizer through a goal from L at 70 minutes. The lepero team took the lead with the same Nané, thus achieving a double in the 83rd minute, thus closing the match with a 2-1 score on the scoreboard.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the San Roque Lepe who entered the game were Queen, Tommy Montenegro, Javi medina, Abeledo Y David replacing Camacho, Borja, Pablo Ortiz, Ferdinand Y Abeledo, while changes in the Xerez Deportivo They were Antonio Sanchez, L, Bruno blacksmith, Edet Y Alex Padilla, who entered to supply Higher, Jacob, Cheek, Adrian Rodriguez Y Manolo Baeza.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the San Roque Lepe (Juan Gomez Y Nané). He also showed a red card to the home team, which led to the expulsion of Nané (2 yellow). The visiting team left the game clean of cards.

With this result, the San Roque Lepe he is left with 52 points and the Xerez Deportivo with 50 points.

Data sheetSan Roque Lepe:Robador, Juanjo, Álex Carmona, Antonio Lopez, Fernando (Abeledo, min.66), Rydstrand, Camacho (Reina, min.50), Juan Gómez, Pablo Ortiz (Javi Medina, min.66), Borja (Tommy Montenegro, min.66) .50) and NanéXerez Deportivo:César, Fran Ávila, Basto, Adrián Rodríguez (Edet, min.76), Junior, Carrillo (Bruno Herrero, min.60), Antonio Jesús, Goma, Jacobo (L, min.60), Manolo Baeza (Alex Padilla, min. .83) and Máyor (Antonio Sánchez, min. 60)Stadium:City of LepeGoals:Nané (1-0, min. 52), L (1-1, min. 70) and Nané (2-1, min. 83)