Vatican City.- Officials of the Vatican reported on the start of cleaning and disinfection work in the Basilica and St. Peter’s Square, as well as its other three religious sites in Rome, to resume activities this Monday.

Andrea Arcangeli, Deputy Director of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican, explained that the sanitary measures were carried out “with special caution” in the Basilica of Saint Peter, built in the 16th century, in order to avoid damage to any of the works of art.

Thermal scanners would be used to measure the temperature of the assistants and avoid new outbreaks of contagion. Photo: Vaticannews

This reopening is framed by the provisions of the Government of Italy that, from Monday, will allow reopening religious centers and the celebration of Masses with up to 200 people throughout the country.

Arcangeli added that today’s disinfection efforts seek to remove bacteria from surfaces and minimize the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 that may exist within the precincts of this religious institution.

The sanitary measures were carried out “with special caution” in order to avoid damage to any of the works of art. Photo: Vaticannews

The spokesman for Pope Francisco, Matteo Bruni, He announced that in the next few hours a guide will be published so that attendees know the health and mobility regulations when accessing the Basilica of San Pedro, highlighting the signs that there are to maintain a social distance of one meter.

Likewise, he announced that the use of thermal scanners to measure the temperature of the attendees and avoid new outbreaks of contagions is “not ruled out.”

With information from López Dóriga Digital

CM

On this note:

.