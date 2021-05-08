San Pablo suffers, but will defend the crown in the Champions League

05/07/2021 at 11:15 PM CEST

EFE

The Hereda San Pablo Burgos has achieved this Friday the pass to the final of the FIBA ​​Champions League after beating the French SIG Strasbourg by 81-70 in a match in which he had two faces. He suffered a lot in the first half against a very physical opponent until he managed to get toned after the break when shooting percentages improved.

BUR

STR

HEREDA SAN PABLO BURGOS, 81

(15 + 22 + 26 + 18): Alex Renfroe (3), Thad McFadden (12), Xavi Rabaseda, Jasiel Rivero (16), Dejan Kravic (11) -starting five-, Omar Cook (2), Miquel Salvó ( 5), Víctor Benite (16), Ken Horton (10) and Jordan Sakho (6).

SIG STRASBOURG, 70

(25 + 18 + 14 + 13): Brandon Jefferson (14), Ishmail Wainright (11), Jaromir Bohacik (9), Bonzie Colson (14), Yannis Morin -starting five-, Jean-Baptiste Maille (8), Léo Cavalière (7), DeAndre Lansdowne (2), Ike Udanoh (5), Lucas Beaufort and Clément Frisch.

REFEREES

Aleksandar Glisic (Serbia), Manuel Mazzoni (Italy) and Yener Yilmaz (Turkey). Without eliminated for personal fouls.

INCIDENTS

Second semifinal of the Final to Eight of the men’s basketball Champions League played before about 1,000 spectators at the Cultural Entertainment Complex ‘Nagorny’ (Nizhny Novgorod, Russia).

The Cuban guy Jasiel Rivero was the best player of the match with 16 points, six rebounds and 19 PIR credits in a match that precedes the final on Sunday against Pinar Karsiyaka, the Turkish executioner of Casademont Zaragoza in the other semi-final by 81-70 with a sensational performance by Sek Henry (24 points and 7/7 on triple shots).

The French team came out like a gale with a partial of 0-8 that marked the first quarter for the Burgos, who came up to 10 points behind on the scoreboard against a very intense Strasbourg in defense that achieved its purpose of avoiding open shots and continuations of the important men and allowing Brandon Jefferson to control the rhythm of the match (15-25 min 10).

For the current champion of the Champions and Intercontinental, Jordan Sakho stood out, an unexpected guest for the French team who He knew how to read the Burgos defenses well and got open shots that allowed him to extend his advantage (28-37) before Vitor Benite chained an 8-0 run to close the gap (36-37) and confirm his great moment of form even though he was not so successful.

However, in the final moments before the break, luck was on its face in the French team, who went with a six-point lead to the dressing room (37-43) despite the fact that the feelings were quite positive for Joan Peñarroya’s team.

Former Blue Alex Renfroe finished with six rebounds and nine assists

San Pablo recovered after the break and improved somewhat in their shooting percentages, especially outside, with Benite again as the protagonist and turning the scoreboard after 24 minutes behind (48-47). He reached an advantage of six points that served to face the match in a different way (63-57, min 30).

The Burgos sentenced thanks to the offensive adjustments and reducing their losses aided by a more aggressive defense that led to an 11-2 run in which Ken Horton was the protagonist to give way to a few minutes of doubts that did not prevent the Burgos victory by 81-70. Now Strasbourg awaits, which in addition to Casademont Zaragoza also left Lenovo Tenerife in the quarterfinals after an extension.