San Pablo pulls ex officio and Benite to sneak into the semifinals

05/06/2021 at 10:44 PM CEST

Hereda San Pablo Burgos qualified for the semifinals of the Final to Eight of the Basketball Champions League after beating Hapoel Holon (77-86) in a match in which he dominated several facets of the game but it was necessary to draw on the experience of men like Omar Cook or Alex Renfroe and the moment of grace of Vitor Benite to win the match.

HAPOEL UNET – CREDIR HOLON, 77

(19 + 20 + 15 + 23): Workman (8), Jonhson (5), CJ Harris (9), De Zeeuw (11), Miles (23) -starting five, Zach, Bourdillon (3), Brandwein, Pnini (8), Neeman Zadek, McGee (10) and Misgav.

HEREDA SAN PABLO BURGOS, 86

(24 + 11 + 25 + 26): Kravic (8), Benite (26), Rivero (11), Rabaseda (4) and Renfroe (14) -starting five-, Salash (1), Barrera, Saved (7) , McFadden (5), Sakho, Cook (1) and Horton (9).

Manuel Mazzoni (Italy), Saverio Lanzarote (Italy) and Martins Kozlovskis (Latvia). They expelled the local team coach, Stefanos Dadas for double technique and players Chris Johnson and Frédéric Bourdillon for five personal fouls, all from Hapoel Unet – Credit Holon

Match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Final to Eight of the Basketball Champions League played before 522 spectators at the Cultural Entertainment Complex ‘Nagorny’ (Niznhi Novgorod, Russia).

The most prominent of the match was once again the Brazilian guard Benite, who is still on a roll and that with his 26 points he contributed, led his team to a victory that is worth a semifinal after breaking all records against Betis last weekend.

Despite the bad percentages of outside shooting of the Intercontinental champions, the Burgos finished ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a first quarter in which they were superior in the paint both in scoring and in rebounding dominance as well as good defense to prevent Hapoel from shooting from the perimeter (19-24, min. 10).

But the Israeli team came out more successful in the second quarter and, based on triples, leveled the game right from the start and took the lead in a period in which the Burgos did not seem the same team than in the previous ten minutes (29-29).

The worst minutes of the current champion with the maximum success of Hapoel Holon (37-29) that was only countered by a Benite in a sensational moment of game and points to make up the result until 39-35 with which they reached the intermission.

Those of Joan Peñarroya, betting on a smaller team, turned the scoreboard, first with Kravic from the paint and then with Benite and Renfroe, who pulled the car slowing the Israeli game (54-60).

Former Blaugrana Alex Renfroe scored 14 points

| TWITTER

Burgos saw a hoop much more easily in the last quarter, coming to dominate with advantages of up to 13 points that provoked the anger of the coach of the Israeli team, Stefanos Dadas, which cost him his expulsion.

After these protests, the game got tougher in defense and the player of the Israeli team, McGee ended up injured while the Hereda San Pablo Burgos slept the game, dominating the rhythm in the final moments and qualifying for the semifinals of the Final a Eight, where the SIG Strasbourg will wait for him, who beat Lenovo Tenerife in the other semifinal.