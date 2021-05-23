San Pablo Burgos takes the victory against Monbus Obradoiro by 83-77

05/23/2021 at 10:21 PM CEST

The San Pablo Burgos won at home at Monbus Obradoiro 83-77 after the thirty-eighth day of the ACB League. Previously, the San Pablo Burgos players managed to win at home against him Movistar Students 82-88 and after this result they achieved a streak of three wins in the last five games. For their part, the Monbus Obradoiro lost at home with the UCAM Murcia 80-83, adding a total of three defeats in their last five games. With this result, the San Pablo Burgos is in sixth place and has accumulated 22 victories in 36 games played so far, while the Monbus Obradoiro it remains in fourteenth position with 12 victories in 36 games played.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial 10-1 during the quarter and ended with a result of 21-21. After this, the second quarter was again characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 21-19. After this, the players came to rest with a 42-40 in the light.

In the third quarter there were also alternations on the scoreboard, until in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a 16-27 partial result and a 58-67 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 25-10. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 83-77 in favor of the locals.

During the match, the San Pablo Burgos took the victory thanks to 16 points, two assists and two rebounds from Thad Mcfadden and the 14 points and four assists of Omar cook. The 19 points, an assist and seven rebounds of Laurynas Birutis and 14 points and an assist of Kassius robertson were not enough for the Monbus Obradoiro could win the game.