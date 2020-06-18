Vibrant mourning lived to close the day between San Pablo Burgos and Casademont Zaragoza. There were constant alternatives on the scoreboard, with two happy teams in attack and somewhat complacent on their court, but with actions full of quality. They ended up surprising the burgaleses, with a great Augusto Lima under the boards and McFadden very successful in attack. The first surprise jumped in this final phase ACB in which it will be necessary to be attentive to the evolution of the Castilian set, filled with morale after this victory.