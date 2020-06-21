Big surprise on the day of the ACB League. The San Pablo Burgos has been imposed in his pavilion to Real Madrid Pablo Laso for a result of 87-83 in his favor. The Peñarroya team has known at all times to manage the game and the attacks of the whole of the capital.

The MVP of the game has been Thad McFadden, who in 27 minutes has added 18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a PIR of 19. Also outstanding was the match played by Ferran Bassas, who scored 12 points from the bench with a 2-4 in triples. On the Madrid side, the best has been Walter Tavares with a double double of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 28 valuation.