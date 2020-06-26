Spectacular performance of San Pablo Burgos in this final phase ACB in which he is one step away from qualifying for the semifinals after having achieved the machado to beat a great MoraBanc Andorra. Both teams faced the most important game in their history and the Andorrans came out much stronger, leaving with a 13 point advantage at the break. But the character of the Burgos group and an impressive Víctor Benite, decided the party on their side by 88-86. Now, San Pablo Burgos awaits the victory of Valencia Basket to have secured the pass to the semifinals.

– @FerranBassas and a triple that can be HISTORY of @SanPabloBurgos #LigaEndesa

– Live on @MovistarPlus pic.twitter.com/TJHp10iBrS – Endesa League (@ACBCOM) June 26, 2020