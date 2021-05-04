San Martín receives Real Avilés

05/04/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

The Real Aviles visit this Wednesday to The Florán to measure yourself with San Martin in his fourth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 19:00.

The San Martin will try to add a victory in the competition after achieving the victory away at The cross by 1-4 in front of UC Ceares, with so many of Cristian Rubio, Ebea Metehe, Lele Y Alonso. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won two of the four games played so far, with a streak of 41 goals in favor and 27 against.

For his part, the Real Aviles achieved a tie to one against L’Entregu, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the San Martin. To date, of the four games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them with a figure of 35 goals in favor and 16 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the San Martin He knew how to defend himself in his stadium in his only match played in the Second Phase of the Third Division at home. At the exits, the Real Aviles signed a draw in his only commitment as a visitor so far in the competition.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of San MartinIn fact, the numbers show one win and two losses for the locals. Likewise, the visitors accumulate full of victories in the stadium of the San Martin, as they have already won two away games. The last match they played together in this competition was in February 2020 and ended with a score of 0-2 for the Real Aviles.

Currently, the Real Aviles it is ahead in the classification with a difference of three points with respect to its rival. The San Martin He arrives at the meeting with 40 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Real Aviles, is in fifth position with 43 points.