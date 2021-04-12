San Martín beat UC Ceares 3-1 at home

Apr 11, 2021 at 11:07 PM CEST

The Ceares failed to bend the San Martin, who won 3-1 during the match held this Sunday in The Florán. The San Martin He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Real Aviles. Regarding the visiting team, the UC Ceares had to settle for a draw to one against the Llanes. With this defeat the UC Ceares was placed in second position at the end of the match, while the San Martin is fifth.

The first half of the match started in an excellent way for him San Martin, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Mvondo in the 38th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

After the half of the game, in the second period the goal came for the Sanmartiniego team, which increased its scoring account with respect to its rival with a goal from Antonio Marquez in minute 61. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team thanks to a goal from Ebea Metehe at 86 minutes that established the 3-0. However, the UC Ceares cut distances through a bit of Oscar shortly before the end, specifically in 89, ending the confrontation with a result of 3-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the San Martin gave entrance to Ebea Metehe, Lele, Fernandez Y Cristian Rubio for Monastery, Antonio Marquez, Mvondo Y Bamba, Meanwhile he Ceares gave entrance to Cueto, Oscar, Nelson Caceres Y Dani for Mario Buelga, David, Medori Y Hector.

In the match the referee warned with a yellow card only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Mvondo.

At the moment, the San Martin is left with 37 points and Ceares with 45 points.

The next day the Sanmartiniego team will play away from home against him You Llanera, Meanwhile he UC Ceares will look for the triumph at home in front of L’Entregu.

Data sheetSan Martin:Alex González, Antonio Marquez (Lele, min.72), Alonso, Dorian, Abu, Mvondo (Fernández, min.80), Bamba (Cristian Rubio, min.87), Landry, Monasterio (Ebea Metehe, min.72), Blaise and MatiUC Ceares:Quique, Pelayo Muñiz, Edu García, David (Oscar, min.72), Aitor, Hector (Dani, min.84), Juan Carlos, Llerandi, Mario Buelga (Cueto, min.64), Medori (Nelson Caceres, min. 84) and MadeiraStadium:The FloránGoals:Mvondo (1-0, min. 38), Antonio Marquez (2-0, min. 61), Ebea Metehe (3-0, min. 86) and Oscar (3-1, min. 89)