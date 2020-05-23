Aritz Aduriz said goodbye on the lawn of San Mamés. He had by his side all the players of the rojiblanco team, dressed in the number 20 shirt and the scorer’s last name on the back; At the edge of the area were journalists, wearing masks, separated by the regulatory distance established by the BOE. He did not want to say goodbye or give explanations through Zoom, or any other multiconference platform that telework has discovered, but to listen to the questions out loud, so from Athletic they devised the plan to receive him in privacy, but with light and stenographers, at the first face-to-face press conference on sport in Spain since confinement was issued.

He was surprised when he entered the field, accompanied by his wife and two daughters. The little girl, Noa, was born the day her father scored five goals for Genk and broke the Europa League record. They placed a stool next to the place from which he volleyed the last goal of his football career, against Barcelona. Then he spoke: “Today is a day to be happy, not sad,” he said, but he was moved to thank his wife: “I can never thank you enough. And thanks to all the fans of the teams in which I have played since I was little, and to this Athletic that I love so much: the hardest thing will not be not playing these eleven games nor that much desired and sought-after Cup final. The hardest thing will be not to be with this crew again. I will miss you so much. Thank you all for this wonderful and unforgettable trip ”.

Aduriz pointed out that he had never dreamed of something like this. “I liked the ball when I was little, as well as many other things, but I couldn’t imagine playing even a game with the Athletic shirt. I was just doing what I liked. If I have reached the age of 39, it is because I have continued doing what I liked. ” And she recognized that she had to give up because her body said enough: “In the end, that fight had been fighting for quite a long time, although she could bear it. I saw that I could help the team, but afterwards, this confinement was final. It was not a balanced fight because the body balance has become unbalanced. The hip has thrown that fight out of balance. ” The injury will require surgery.

He leaves, he says, without nostalgia: “I don’t need a hole in the barge. I just want them to take it out. I just want Athletic fans to enjoy it. That is going to be, from now on, one more fan ”.

Enemy of the tributes, he is satisfied with his farewell at the foot of the field: “This is much more than I think he deserved; Much more. I don’t even count what it would be like with 50,000 people, but I have no need for that. I’ve had a lot of tributes here, one in every game I’ve played, and I don’t feel the need to be fired. This is more than I ever imagined. I would have liked to leave with less noise. I told the club to do something as simple as possible. I am overwhelmed with everything. I will never be able to return my thanks. ”

Aduriz assures that he does not have to send any messages to those who come from behind: “We always say that Athletic is special and different. I sincerely believe it; these people are different. Above all there is a beastly human level, which makes it a gang that is competing against the rest of the world. There are so many people here who understand how this is that they don’t need to say anything to those who come. ”

