San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi LIVE AND LIVE for the Professional League Cup SCHEDULE | Via TNT SPORTS

By the sixth date of the Professional League Cup, San Lorenzo receives the set of Aldosivi in a crossing that will take place this Sunday, March 21. The duel will be broadcast LIVE through the sign of TNT SPORTS.

The meeting will take place at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. The last time they met was last July 12, 2020 in a match that ended with a 0-0 on the board.

Those at home assume this comparison with the highest spirits. El Cuervo qualified for the next instance of the Copa Libertadores de América after winning 2 to 0 against the whole of the University of Chile.

Aldosivi, meanwhile, is not accommodated in the championship and arrives after losing two games in a row. El Tiburon recognizes the importance of his rival and will seek to surpass him.

Day and Time: when and at what time does San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi for the Professional League Cup?

The match will be held at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium this Sunday, March 21

Hours by country

Argentina: 6:30 p.m.

Colombia 4.30 pm

Mexico: 3.30 p.m.

United States: 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET

How to follow the transmission of this match?

You can enjoy the game from the screen of TNT SPORTS.