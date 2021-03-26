San Lorenzo receives another hard blow and is eliminated from the Argentine Cup

03/26/2021 at 04:25 CET

EFE / Buenos Aires

San Lorenzo fell this Thursday for 2-0 against Defense and Justice and received another blow in the season by being removed of the Argentine Cup in the round of 32. With goals from Marcelo Benítez and Miguel Merentiel, the Falcon led by Sebastián Beccacece prevailed against a beaten San Lorenzo that still cannot find its way this season under the leadership of Diego Dabove. Defense and Justice thus added a success in the face of the South American Recopa that will play in April as champion of the South American Cup against Palmeiras, owner of the Copa Libertadores.

San Lorenzo, meanwhile, with an erratic performance in the local tournament, has on the horizon the series against the Brazilian Santos in Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores for a place in the group stage. Defense and Justice awaits the best of the series between Independiente and Tigre in the second round of the Argentine Cup.

The other teams that have already achieved their passport to the round of 16 are Boca Juniors, Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, Argentinos Juniors and San Telmo.

The next matches of the round of 32 of this edition of the Argentine Cup will be Patronato-Lanús on April 6; River Plate-Atlético Tucumán, Newell’s Old Boys-Sarmiento de Junín and Talleres-Vélez Sarsfield on April 7; San Martín de San Juan-Racing Club and Tigre-Independiente on April 14.