San Juan receives Almudévar on the twelfth day

06/13/2021 at 12:31 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 00:00, the San Juan and the Almudévar which corresponds to the twelfth and last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The San Juan He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the twelfth day after losing the last match against the Villanueva by a score of 3-0. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have not won any of the 11 games played so far, with zero goals scored against 99 conceded.

Regarding visitors, the Almudévar reaped a three-way tie against the Athletic Monzón, adding a point in the last game played in the competition, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. To date, of the 11 games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them with a balance of 37 goals scored against 51 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the San Juan they have lost five times in five games played so far, giving visitors more chances than expected, who might have an easier time winning. In the role of visitor, the Almudévar has a balance of two wins, two losses and a draw in five games played, so the San Juan You must defend your goal to avoid surprises.

In the past there have been other duels between both rivals and the results are two victories in favor of the San Juan. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the AlmudévarWell, they have done it on the last two occasions. The last game they played on San Juan and the Almudévar In this competition it took place in November 2019 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the locals.

Regarding its position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Almudévar is ahead of the San Juan with a difference of 37 points. The team of Quique Benedí he ranks twelfth with zero points in his locker. For his part, Almudévar he has 37 points and ranks seventh in the tournament.