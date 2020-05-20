© Provided by Heraldo de Aragón

The day of May 19 is a special day for the residents and children of Cetina because it includes the representations of dance and contradanza, both in honor of San Juan Lorenzo. However, in this 2020 marked by the covid-19 pandemic, it has not been possible to see either one or the other. In the case of the first, the one carried out by the youngest in the town, this is the only occasion in 400 years of constancy in which it has not been possible to carry out. “It had always been done, even during the war,” recalls Nines Maicas, councilor for culture.

For his part, on the night of the 19 to 20, the protagonism is dominated by the famous contradanza, which gathers a crowd of locals and visitors; with the axes –a type of torch– carried by its protagonists the figure of the castle-palace is illuminated. “You feel very sorry, because it is a moment that you look forward to all year, but you have to face it,” he says Eloy Lázaro Perales, who at 18 was going to train as a counter-dancer for the second time. “This year we have not rehearsed, because you could see what was going to happen. All of us who are part of the representation have lived it the same, with sadness, “he confesses.

© Provided by Heraldo de Aragón

Miguel Ángel Morón, master of the dancers together with Luis Mendoza, explains that “behind the performance there is a lot of work and this year it has been impossible to do it.” Likewise, he remarks that “it is a great pity for all the neighbors, because it is a symbol of the people.” In addition to not performing, Lázaro also adds that “we would be more accompanied; Hopefully this will serve to control the virus and that it does not return any more ”. He says it from the center of the square, where the only thing that reminds him of the contradanza is his suit and the remains of last year’s teas. The La Jota musician Mariano Casanova, by the way, recalled on Tuesday on his YouTube the video clip of the song ‘De Colores’, inspired by and set in the Cetina contradanza.

© Provided by Heraldo de Aragón

In the streets, in the middle of the morning, the dance tune resounded from a balcony speaker, while a little girl played with her scooter. “We have tried to encourage the neighbors, we have invited them to decorate their houses and we have distributed the traditional donuts, because it seems that if there are no donuts it is not San Juan Lorenzo ”, Maicas stressed. Despite the cancellation of all events, the mayor acknowledges that “our little heart is with San Juan Lorenzo, because we have a lot of devotion to him.” Although the axes have not been ignited, the flame is still alive.

Report of the series ‘Aragon is extraordinary’.

© Provided by Heraldo de Aragón



© Provided by Heraldo de Aragón





