San Juan DKE beats Cirbonero 0-1 and takes all three points

04/18/2021 at 10:49 PM CEST

The San Juan added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Cirbonero, which was imposed 0-1 this Sunday in the San Juan. The Cirbonero came wanting to get back on the road to victory after suffering a 2-0 defeat in the previous match against Beti Kozkor. On the visitors’ side, the San Juan DKE reaped a tie to one against the CF Ardoi, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the cirbon team is fifth at the end of the duel, while the San Juan is second.

The match started in a positive way for the visiting team, who opened the scoring thanks to a goal Aramburu in minute 6. With this 0-1 ended the first part of the game.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 0-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Cirbonero jumped off the bench Marin, Dominguez, Mario Leon, Ruben Y Rodriguez replacing Celihueta, Mincharro, Brown, Erviti Y Kubala, while the changes of the visiting team were Ezcurra, Iriguibel, Lalinde, Lacomba Y Galeano, who jumped onto the grass for Palaces, Olcoz, Zabaleta, Aramburu and Irigoyen.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Celihueta by the Cirbonero already Palaces, Abbey Y Olcoz by the Pamplona team.

With this result, the Cirbonero he gets 32 points and the San Juan achieves 39 points after winning the duel.

On the following day of the Second Phase of the Third Division the Cirbonero will play against him Egüés Valley away from home, while the San Juan DKE will face in his feud against the Peña Sport.

Data sheetCirbonero:Guillermo, Javi Álvarez, Mincharro (Dominguez, min.63), Arriazu, Celihueta (Marin, min.63), Moreno (Mario León, min.63), Maeztu, Álex Cacho, Kubala (Rodriguez, min.80), Erviti (Ruben, min.73) and AurensanzSan Juan DKE:Abadia, Zabaleta (Lalinde, min.71), Ezcurra, Oier Retegui, Goicoechea, Olcoz (Iriguibel, min.52), Irigoyen (Galeano, min.88), Mercero, Aramburu (Lacomba, min.71), Espelosin and Palacios (Ezcurra, min.52)Stadium:San JuanGoals:Aramburu (0-1, min. 6)