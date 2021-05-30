San Juan DKE adds three points to its locker against Peña Sport (0-1)

05/29/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

The Pain and the San Juan They ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with a score of 0-1 and a victory for the team from Pamplona. The Peña Sport wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Beti Kozkor by a score of 2-1. Regarding the visiting team, the San Juan DKE reaped a zero draw against him Cirbonero, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the Tafallés set is first, while the San Juan is second at the end of the duel.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half, luck came for the Pamplona team, who opened their score with a goal of Palaces just before the final whistle, specifically in 87, concluding the match with a final result of 0-1.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the Peña Sport jumped off the bench Javier Alonso, Mikel Cubillo, Flap, Edu Aguirre Y Of fruits replacing Ozcariz, Martin, Martinez, Perujo Y Flamarique, while the changes of the visiting team were Bush, Palaces, Aramburu, Arbeloa Y Ezcurra, who jumped onto the grass for Olcoz, Lalinde, Julen Foncillas, Jon salinas de miguel Y Lezaun.

The referee showed a yellow card to the Pain (Vania), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this result, the Pain he is left with 54 points and the San Juan it goes up to 49 points.

Data sheetPeña Sport:Andoni, Sadaba, Perujo (Edu Aguirre, min.77), Mikel Gonzalez, Flamarique (De Frutos, min.83), Ozcariz (Javier Alonso, min.64), Vania, Bicho, Martinez (Ilincheta, min.64), Fermin Uriz and Martín (Mikel Cubillo, min.64)San Juan DKE:Abadia, Lacomba, Ezcurra, Unai Albisu, Julen Foncillas (Aramburu, min.71), Lezaun (Ezcurra, min.76), Jon Salinas De Miguel (Arbeloa, min.76), Irigoyen, Lalinde (Palacios, min.61) , Galeano and Olcoz (Mata, min.61)Stadium:San FranciscoGoals:Palacios (0-1, min. 87)