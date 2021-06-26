San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

06/26/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The San Jose Earthquakes will play his fourteenth game in Major League Soccer against the Galaxy, scheduled to begin this Sunday at 4:00 in the Avaya Stadium.

The San Jose Earthquakes faces wanting to recover points in the match that corresponds to the fourteenth day after suffering a defeat against him Orlando City in the previous match by a result of 5-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won three of the 10 matches played to date in Major League Soccer and have a streak of 11 goals scored against 17 goals conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the LA Galaxy won the victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps during their last match of the competition (1-2), with goals from Chicharito Y Alvarez, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of San Jose Earthquakes. Before this match, the LA Galaxy he had won in six of the nine games played in Major League Soccer this season and has scored 14 goals against 14 for.

In reference to the results as a local, the San Jose Earthquakes he has won twice and has been defeated three times in five games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to work hard to win. In the role of visitor, the LA Galaxy they have won twice and lost twice in their four games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the San Jose Earthquakes and the results are 18 wins, 10 losses and 14 draws for the locals. In turn, the locals have a total of five games in a row undefeated against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last game they played on San Jose Earthquakes and the Galaxy in this tournament it was in May 2021 and ended with a result of 1-0 for the Galaxy.

Analyzing his position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that the LA Galaxy stands above the San Jose Earthquakes with an eight point lead. The San Jose Earthquakes He arrives at the meeting with 10 points in his locker and occupying tenth place before the game. As for the rival, the LA Galaxy, is in third position with 18 points.