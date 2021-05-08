San Jose Earthquakes take three points after beating Real Salt Lake 1-2

05/08/2021 at 05:36 CEST

The San Jose Earthquakes added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against him Real salt lake this saturday in the Rio Tinto Stadium. The Real salt lake He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Sporting Kansas City (3-1) and the other before him Minnesota United (1-2). With respect to the San José team, the San Jose Earthquakes he came from beating 3-1 at FC Dallas in the last game held. After the game, the Real salt lake is third, while the San Jose Earthquakes he was the leader of Major League Soccer.

The match started in a favorable way for the Utah team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Mendez, thus closing the first half with a 1-0 score.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the San José team, who put the tables thanks to a goal from Wondolowski in minute 84. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the San Jose Earthquakes, who turned the tables on the light, getting 1-2 through a new goal from Wondolowski, thus completing a double shortly before the end, specifically in 88, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Real salt lake gave entrance to Chang Y Martinez for Meram Y Mendez, Meanwhile he San Jose Earthquakes gave entrance to rivers, Salinas, Abecasis, Wondolowski Y Judson for Chofis lopez, Thompson, Lopez, Tanner beason Y Espinoza.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed four yellow cards to Kreilach, Rusnák, Meram Y Nick besler, of Real salt lake and one to Remedy of San Jose Earthquakes.

With this result, the Real salt lake remains with six points and the San Jose Earthquakes achieves nine points after winning the match.

Data sheetReal Salt Lake:Ochoa, Holt, Glad, Toia, Brody, Ruiz, Nick Besler, Kreilach, Meram (Chang, min.80), Rusnák and Méndez (Martinez, min.80)San Jose Earthquakes:Jt Marcinkowski, Tanner Beason (Wondolowski, min.72), Jungwirth, López (Abecasis, min.66), Thompson (Salinas, min.66), Yueill, Remedi, Chofis Lopez (Rios, min.66), Fierro, Espinoza (Judson, min.87) and CowellStadium:Rio Tinto StadiumGoals:Méndez (1-0, min. 44), Wondolowski (1-1, min. 84) and Wondolowski (1-2, min. 88)