San Jose Earthquakes host Sporting Kansas City in their fiefdom

05/22/2021 at 4:00 AM CEST

Next Sunday at 04:00 the match of the ninth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the San Jose Earthquakes and to Sporting kansas city in the Avaya Stadium.

The San Jose Earthquakes arrives at the ninth day with the illusion of recovering points after having lost his last match against Portland Timbers by a score of 0-2. Since the competition began, the locals have won three of the six matches played to date in Major League Soccer and have accumulated a streak of 10 goals against eight goals conceded.

Regarding visitors, the Sporting Kansas City He took the victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps during their last match of the competition (3-0), with goals from Polished Y Salloi, so he hopes to repeat the marker, now in the stadium of the San Jose Earthquakes. To date, of the six games the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won three of them with a balance of nine goals for and seven against.

Regarding the results at home, the San Jose Earthquakes he has won twice and has lost twice in four games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his outcome will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. In the role of visitor, the Sporting kansas city has won once in their three games played, which means that they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium San Jose Earthquakes if you want to improve these figures.

The rivals had already met before in the Avaya Stadium and the balance is 18 victories, four defeats and 10 draws in favor of the San Jose Earthquakes. The last meeting between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Sporting Kansas City This tournament was played in November 2020 and ended in a draw (3-3).

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes with a difference of one point. The San Jose Earthquakes He arrives at the meeting with nine points in his locker and occupying fifth place before the game. For their part, the visitors have 10 points and occupy the third position in the tournament.