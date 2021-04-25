San Jose Earthquakes beat FC Dallas 3-1

04/25/2021 at 12:01 AM CEST

The San Jose Earthquakes added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him FC Dallas this saturday in the Avaya Stadium. The San Jose Earthquakes He faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against him Houston Dynamo by a score of 2-1. For his part, FC Dallas reaped a zero draw against the Colorado Rapids, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this result, the San José team is fifth, while the FC Dallas he is ninth after the end of the game.

The meeting started in a favorable way for the San José team, which debuted the light with a goal from eleven meters from Alanís in minute 34, concluding the first period with the result of 1-0.

The second half of the duel started in a positive way for him San Jose Earthquakes, who increased his scoring account compared to his rival with a goal of Espinoza moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 49. The San José team added again in minute 59 through a goal from Cowell. But later on, Frisco’s team approached the scoreboard in minute 79 thanks to the success in front of goal by Pepi, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 3-1.

The coaches of both teams decided to use all the available changes. In the San Jose Earthquakes they entered Salinas, rivers, Wondolowski, Judson Y Siad haji replacing Thompson, Lopez, iron, Marie Y Cowell, Meanwhile he FC Dallas gave entrance to Pomykal, Ricaurte, Phelipe, Eddie munjoma Y Pepi for Hedges, Tessmann, Jimmy Maurer, Rockrose Y John nelson.

The referee showed a total of eight cards: four yellow to the San Jose Earthquakes (Lopez, iron, Salinas Y Remedy) and three to FC Dallas (Hollingshead, Acosta Y Tessmann). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Wondolowski by the San Jose Earthquakes.

With this result, the San Jose Earthquakes ascends to three points and remains in a position of access to a knockout place for the title and the FC Dallas continues with a period.

Data sheetSan Jose Earthquakes:Jt Marcinkowski, Alanís, Jungwirth, Marie (Judson, min.81), Thompson (Salinas, min.72), Yueill, Remedi, Chofis Lopez, Fierro (Wondolowski, min.72), Espinoza and Cowell (Siad Haji, min. 84)FC Dallas:Jimmy Maurer (Phelipe, min.61), Hedges (Pomykal, min.60), Martínez, Bressan, Tessmann (Ricaurte, min.60), Acosta, Hollingshead, John Nelson (Pepi, min.74), Obrián, Vargas and Jara (Eddie Munjoma, min.74)Stadium:Avaya StadiumGoals:Alanís (1-0, min. 34), Espinoza (2-0, min. 49), Cowell (3-0, min. 59) and Pepi (3-1, min. 79)