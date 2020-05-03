San Jose Earthquakes, the team where Oswaldo Alanís is a member, teamed up with his fans to deliver three food trucks to California doctors. Earthquakes photo

San Jose Earthquakes, the team where Oswaldo Alanís is a member, joined with his fans to deliver three food trucks to California doctors

San Jose Earthquakes, team where he works Oswaldo Alanís, teamed up with his fans to deliver three food trucks to the doctors of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, California.

To the healthcare workers on the front lines. Everyday, you risk your lives to save ours. On behalf of the Quakes & @ SanJoseUltras03, we thank you. Respect to our supporters for stepping up. pic.twitter.com/15Ba6kAHsk – San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) May 2, 2020

As a show of solidarity and support for the combatants against the pandemic of COVID-19, the bar called “San Jose Ultras”Collected more than four thousand dollars, amount that was doubled by the foundation of the club.

With a banner that said “Thank you for risking your life to save ours”, the followers of the Californian painting were able feed over a thousand hospital members which is in the first containment line of the coronavirus.

“Achieving and exceeding our fundraising goal in a couple of hours made me feel very proud of our community. Thank you to everyone who donated and to the foundation’s headquarters for matching what we raised, ”said Dan Margarit, leader of the club.

For his part, Rahul Devaskar, director of community relations for the “Earthquakes”, highlighted the work of fans, who showed that team loyalty goes beyond the playing field.

“We are extremely proud of the San José Ultras for taking a step forward to kick off this event. The group has supported our team in the field for many years, so we are fortunate to be able to support their initiatives in the community, ”he stressed.

With information from EFE