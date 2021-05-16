San Isidro joins Aznar, Carmena, Casado, Ayuso, Almeida and Botella in the same act

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has faced this Saturday the second San Isidro of his mandate, a festival somewhat different from last year, with the country in full confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, since in this edition 2021, some of the hallmarks of the capital’s big festival by his employer.

The concerts, with capacity, perimeters and security measures, have also been added to the delivery of the City Medals, which has brought together the former Madrid mayors Ana Botella and Manuela Carmena, as well as the Madrid president , Isabel Díaz Ayuso, former president José María Aznar, and the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado.

From left to right, the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado; the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida; and the former President of the Government, José María Aznar, during the award ceremony of the Madrid Medals.

The day started at 9.30 am with the raising the national flag in the Plaza de Colón, which was attended by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the councilor, the vice mayor, Begoña Villacís, as well as the spokespersons for the different municipal groups, Rita Maestre (Más Madrid), Pepu Hernández (PSOE), Andrea Levy (PP) and Javier Ortega Smith (Vox).

Then, at 10 o’clock, a tribute to the victims of the pandemic with an offering in the cauldron that permanently remembers them in the Plaza de Cibeles. Already in the old Telecommunications Palace, in the Crystal Gallery, the imposition of the Madrid Medals.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, presents one of the Medals of Honor to the former mayor of Madrid, Manuela Carmena.

The PSOE voted ‘no’ for former mayor Ana Botella (PP) to receive the city’s medal of honor because, in the words of the deputy spokesperson in the municipal group, Mar Espinar, it is “an institutional outrage”, with the sale of public housing to a vulture fund as a backdrop.

Vox, for its part, questioned the medal of honor to former mayor Manuela Carmena (Now Madrid) and abstained in the block vote. His spokesman, Javier Ortega Smith, declared in plenary session that Carmena was “a mayoress who created confrontation and division” by “offending the head of state”, “encouraging squatting and political bars of his sectarian ideology”.

The mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (second left), and the vice mayor, Begoña Villacís (right), together with former mayors Ana Botella (left) and Manuela Carmena (second right), during the ceremony of delivery of the Medals of Honor of the city.

The Gold medals from the capital to the president of the Royal Theater Board of Trustees, Gregorio Marañón; the writer Andrés Trapiello, the singer José Ramón Martínez Márquez, Ramoncín, and the José María de Llanos Foundation.

For their part, they have been deserving of the Silver medal from the city the athletes Virginia Torrecilla, the Daughters of Charity (soup kitchen on Calle General Martínez Campos, and the taxi driver Matías Martínez Olmo.

Unprecedented device

Since the programming for these San Isidro festivities became known, the messages from both Almeida and Villacís have been constant so that the people of Madrid enjoy the feast of the patron “with prudence”, complying with the established norms so that infections by the virus do not increase.

The town crier himself, Santiago Segura, made an appeal from the balcony of the Casa de la Villa, for the people of Madrid to make a bottle “with hydroalcoholic gel and masks.” “Let’s not screw it up now”, he pointed out to the few congregants, the majority essential staff of the Consistory.

And to ensure the safety of the people of Madrid and the good compliance with the rules, a “historical” device Police between the City Council and the Government Delegation. It’s a 1,100 national agents special operation of several units, including the Police Intervention Unit (UIP), the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) or the Cavalry Unit.

The agents will be very present in the Pradera de San Isidro, Las Vistillas, Usera, Pradolongo, the center of the capital, in the Vistalegre bullring – since a run in which 6,000 attendees are expected– or in the surroundings of Ifema, where they will foreseeably be held different artistic and cultural activities with limited capacity.

National and municipal agents not only will they monitor the crowds and bottles before the first full weekend without a curfew or alarm state and for the events scheduled for the San Isidro festivities, also will control the planned demonstrations for this weekend.

In total, according to data provided by the Government Delegation, they are 23 demonstrations, rallies or events the releases.

Among the most important, protests in support of Palestine, which has run at noon this Saturday from Atocha to Sol; against the violation of Human Rights in Colombia, between Puerta de Alcalá and Plaza de España; and the concentration for the 15-M tenth anniversary at Puerta del Sol this Sunday between 6.30 pm and 10 pm.