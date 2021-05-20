San Ignacio beat Santutxu 1-0

05/19/2021 at 10:55 PM CEST

The San Ignacio beat 1-0 at Santutxu this Wednesday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The San Ignacio arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against Beasain KE. On the visitors’ side, the Santutxu reaped a zero draw against the Basconia, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. With this defeat, the Bilbao team was placed in third position after the end of the match, while the San Ignacio is fifth.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After halfway through the match, in the second half came the goal for the Bilbao team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Closet shortly before the end, specifically in 89, ending the match with a final score of 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the San Ignacio who entered the game were Ciribello Y Nacho Castillo placeholder image replacing Mario Y Fernandez, while changes in the Santutxu They were Erreguerena, Urko vera, Renes, Bengoa Y Adrian Casado, who entered to replace Calderon, Malcom Djalo, Txakartegi, Jokin Y Villada.

A total of seven yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Mario, Jon larrauri, Jesus Y Ciribello, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Villada, Calderon Y Bengoa and with red to Villada (2 yellow).

At the moment, the San Ignacio is left with 36 points and the Santutxu with 39 points.

Data sheetSan Ignacio:Jesus, Jon Larrauri, Baz, Martínez, Ropero, Keita, Joseph, Fernandez, Diego Fernández, Mario (Ciribello, min.75) and Fernández (Nacho Castillo, min.85)Santutxu:Lozano, Arkaitz, Villada (Adrian Casado, min.85), Valero, Calderón (Erreguerena, min.46), Txakartegi (Renes, min.76), Jokin (Bengoa, min.76), Malcom Djalo (Urko Vera, min. .60), Jonfi, González and LanderStadium:IbaiaGoals:Wardrobe (1-0, min. 89)