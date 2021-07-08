San Giovanni, an Italian town offers FREE stay for a week to attract tourists



Applications to win the free stay are officially open on the organization’s website. (Image for illustrative purposes only).

Photo: Bischoff49 / Pixabay

The world is already returning to normal, and little by little countries are opening their borders to welcome tourists and reactivate their economy. That is why many destinations are using all kinds of strategies to attract travelers.

One of the promotions or incentives that has attracted the most attention is the one offered by a small town in the southern region of Italy, which offers a full week of free stay in one of its residences. In other words, it is ideal for those who want to live like true Italians.

The town is called San Giovanni in Galdo, and it is located in the Campobasso hills of the Molise region, about two hours from Rome. This place has a fairly small population of only 553 residents. Last year, Molise was included in the list of the 52 places that every tourist must visit, as recommended by the New York Times.

In order to be an even more attractive tourism center for travelers, the town’s cultural organization, called Amici del Morrutto, started offering free trips to attract people with the promotional program called ‘Give Yourself Molise’.

Between July and October 2021, 40 lucky winners will stay in local residences for one week, completely free of charge..

“Due to decades of emigration from Molise, there are houses in the village centers that have been empty for years. These are beautiful but unpopulated towns that don’t have any tourist accommodation to begin with, so we thought: how can we help revive our historic towns and at the same time encourage visitors during these difficult times when tourism is at its peak? lowest point? ”,“ said local journalist Enzo Luogo, who is one of the promoters of the idea.

Applications are officially open on the organization’s website. Note that you may need to use Google Translate to complete the instructions correctly.

