San Fernando will be in the final after an extension against San Fernando

06/21/2021 at 9:45 AM CEST

The San fernando will finally play the final of the Third Division promotion playoff after beating the Buzanada in an exciting match that needed an extension to elucidate the winner, while the Buzanada was able to get off the competition to Tenerife B.

The meeting started on the right foot for him Buzanada, which premiered the luminous thanks to a goal from Mendy. After this, the first part ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second part, luck came for him San fernando, who put the tables with a bit of Ruyman on the verge of the end, at 85, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-1.

The 1-1 with which the match concluded was not enough to resolve the tie, so an extension was necessary. In the first half of overtime neither team managed to break the tie in the tie, ending with the same score of 1-1 with which this period began.

Finally, in the second half of extra time the scoreboard was not altered, so the match ended with the final score of 1-1.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Rosemary.

After the duel, the San fernando will play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs soon, while the Buzanada was out of the competition.

Data sheetSan Fernando:Alamo, Andrés, Stephane, Israel, Pedro, Fuli, Aythami Betancort, David Ramírez, Alejo, Ruymán and ChocoBuzanada:Gabri, Victor, Efrén (Lionel Linares, min. 98), Pirri, Joel, Jou, Maxi, Batanero, Christian, Romero and MendyStadium:–Goals:Mendy (0-1, min. 40) and Ruymán (1-1, min. 85)