San Fernando get the victory at home against Las Palmas C (2-1)

04/07/2021 at 11:49 PM CEST

The San fernando maintains its leadership in the First Phase of the Third Division after winning 2-1 at The palms this Wednesday. The San fernando came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Union Port by a score of 3-1. Regarding the visiting team, Las Palmas C won the UD Guide at home 4-1 and previously did it also in his stadium, against the Union Port by 2-0. With this marker, the local team remained with the leadership of the First Phase of the Third Division, while The palms ranked fourth at the end of the match.

The first part of the duel started in a positive way for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Ruyman in the 9th minute, ending the first half with the score 1-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for Las Palmas C, who got the tie through a goal from Abreu in minute 73. But later the team from Gran Canaria in minute 81 took the lead through a goal from Fuli, concluding the match with a score of 2-1 on the light.

With 26 points, the San fernando from Tino Deniz continues as leader of the First Phase of the Third Division, while the team led by Jony Gonzalez it was placed in fourth place with 23 points.

In the next match of the competition the San fernando will play against him Polished Bakery in his fief and Las Palmas C will face at home Lanzarote.

Data sheetSan Fernando:Alamo, Enrique, Stephane, Andrés, Pedro, Alejo (Echedey Mayor, min.80), Fuli (Ayoze, min.90), Aythami Betancort (Azael, min.80), Aitor Brito, Ruymán and David Ramírez (Brandon, min. .90)Las Palmas C:Cendon, Ian, Abreu, Ojeda, Velazquez, Pol, Perez, Pipo, Isaac, José Ángel and Alberto MoleiroStadium:–Goals:Ruymán (1-0, min. 9), Abreu (1-1, min. 73) and Fuli (2-1, min. 81)