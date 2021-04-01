San Fernando get all three points at home after passing over Unión Viera (3-0)

04/01/2021 at 10:06 AM CEST

The San fernando rounded off a magnificent performance against the Union Viera, which he thrashed 3-0 during their match in the First Phase of the Third Division on Wednesday. The San fernando arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 3-1 defeat in the previous match against Union Port. For his part, Union Viera reaped a tie to one against the Polished Bakery, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the local team remained leader of the First Phase of the Third Division, while the Union Viera ranked fifth at the end of the match.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for him San fernando, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Eleder in minute 58. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the local team, increasing distances through a goal of Ruyman at 65 minutes. After a new play, the score of the Gran Canaria team increased, which increased differences establishing 3-0 thanks to another goal of Eleder, thus achieving a double at 76 minutes, concluding the duel with a final score of 3-0.

With 26 points, the San fernando from Tino Deniz continues as leader of the First Phase of the Third Division, with a position of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF, while the group led by Angel Camacho it was placed in fifth place with 19 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF.

On the next round of the First Phase of the Third Division, both the Union Viera As the San fernando will play in his fief a new game against him Villa Santa Brígida and the Polished Bakery respectively.

Data sheetSan Fernando:Alamo, Choco, Alejo, Eleder, Aythami Betancort, Fuli, Stephane, Israel, Pedro, Ruymán and AndrésUnion Viera:Alex Guanche, Ramón, Elvis, Joel Zamora, Cristian Barrios, Vega, Ishi, Kevin, González, Suarez and Edu JimenezStadium:–Goals:Eleder (1-0, min. 58), Ruymán (2-0, min. 65) and Eleder (3-0, min. 76)