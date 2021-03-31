San Fernando defends the lead against Unión Viera

03/30/2021 at 11:16 PM CEST

In one more day, the thirteenth of the First Phase of the Third Division, they will fight for a positive result on San fernando and the Union Viera.

The San fernando intends to improve his classification in the championship after losing the last game against the Union Port by a score of 3-1. In addition, the locals have won in eight of the 13 games played to date, with a streak of 21 goals in favor and 11 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Union Viera achieved a tie to one against Polished Bakery, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, for which it reaches the match in order to take away the three points San fernando. To date, of the 14 games that the team has played in the First Phase of the Third Division, they have won six of them with a figure of 21 goals in favor and 25 against.

As a local, the San fernando he has won four times and drawn once in five games played so far, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. At the exits, the Union Viera They have a record of four wins, two losses and a draw in seven games that they have played so far, so they are quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

In their last confrontations together on the field, the numbers show four victories in favor of the San fernando. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have four games in a row winning at home against the Union Viera. The last match they played on San fernando and the Union Viera In this competition it took place in December 2020 and ended with a result of 0-3 in favor of the locals.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the First Phase of Third Division, we can see that the local team is ahead of the Union Viera with a difference of seven points. The San fernando He has 26 points in his locker that have allowed him to reach the current leadership of the First Phase of the Third Division. For his part, the Union Viera it has 19 points and occupies the fifth position in the classification.