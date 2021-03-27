San Fernando defends its leadership against Lanzarote

03/27/2021 at 1:24 PM CET

Next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. the match of the twelfth day of the First Phase of the Third Division will be played, which will face Lanzarote and to San fernando in it Lanzarote Sports City.

The Lanzarote faces with optimism for the match of the twelfth day after defeating the Union Viera in it Pepe Gonçalvez by 1-2, with goals from Michael and Guti. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won four of the 11 matches played so far in the First Phase of the Third Division, with 13 goals scored against 12 conceded.

On the visitors’ side, the San fernando could not cope with the Villa Santa Brígida in their last match (1-0), so they will seek a victory against Lanzarote to set the course in the tournament. Of the 10 games he has played in this season of the First Phase of the Third Division, the San fernando he has won seven of them with a balance of 18 goals scored against seven conceded.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Lanzarote has achieved statistics of two wins, one loss and two draws in five games played at home, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him San fernando, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are played in the Lanzarote Sports City. In the role of visitor, the San fernando They have won three times and been defeated twice in their six games played, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Lanzarote Sports City, obtaining as a result two defeats and three draws in favor of the Lanzarote. Likewise, the visiting team accumulates five games in a row without losing away from home to Lanzarote. The last game they played on Lanzarote and the San fernando in this tournament it took place in November 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the First Phase of the Third Division, we can see that the San fernando they are ahead of the home team with an eight-point lead. The team of Josu Uribe he ranks sixth with 14 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the San fernando he is the current leader of the First Phase of the Third Division and has 22 points.