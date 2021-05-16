San Fernando de Henares wins 1-2 in the fiefdom of El Álamo

05/16/2021 at 3:32 PM CEST

The San Fernando de Henares added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-2 against The Alamo this sunday in the Facundo Rivas. The Alamo He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game played against him Villanueva del Pardillo. For his part, San Fernando de Henares he was defeated 1-0 in the last game he played against the Real Aranjuez CF. Thanks to this result, the San Fernando team is eighth, while The Alamo he is sixth at the end of the game.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second period the goal came for him San Fernando de Henares, who debuted his score by means of a goal from Koke in the 56th minute. Afterwards, the visitors scored again, increasing the advantage through a goal from Alex Diaz at 62 minutes it was 0-2. Nevertheless, The Alamo At 83 minutes he approached the scoreboard with a goal from Boriba, thus ending the match with a final score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of The Alamo gave entrance to Rivero, Noe Bro, Raúl Juliá, Amaya Y Canizares for Angle, Curly, Raba, Sopeña Y Tomi, Meanwhile he San Fernando de Henares gave entrance to Malagon, Alcolado, Mocanu Y Essabbar for Paul, Alex Diaz, Koke Y Hugo.

The referee sanctioned eight players with a yellow card, four for the locals and four for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Pitu, Adrian, Boriba Y Rivero and by visitors to Hugo, Alex Diaz, Jandro Y Malagon.

With this result, The Alamo remains with 29 points and the San Fernando de Henares goes up to 25 points.

On the next day of the competition The Alamo will play against him Paracuellos Antamira at home, while the San Fernando de Henares will face in his feud against the Villaverde.

Data sheetThe Alamo:Alberto Olmedo, Boriba, Adrián, Siu, Raba (Raúl Juliá, min.67), Crespo (Noe Bro, min.67), Luis Miguel, Tomi (Cañizares, min.77), Pitu, Sopeña (Amaya, min.67 ) and Angulo (Rivero, min.56)San Fernando de Henares:Nacho, Rodriguez, Jandro, Hugo (Essabbar, min.81), Koke (Mocanu, min.81), Alex Diaz (Alcolado, min.77), Cristian Fernando, Koke (Mocanu, min.81), Argumanez, Pablo ( Malagon, min.71) and ChemaStadium:Facundo RivasGoals:Koke (0-1, min. 56), Alex Diaz (0-2, min. 62) and Boriba (1-2, min. 83)