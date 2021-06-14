San Fernando de Henares win against Móstoles CF (0-3)

06/13/2021 at 9:57 PM CEST

The San Fernando de Henares traveled this Sunday to the stadium of Móstoles CF, where he achieved victory through a resounding result (0-3). The Móstoles CF arrived with the intention of getting back on the road to victory after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the previous game against Villanueva del Pardillo. Regarding the visiting team, the San Fernando de Henares reaped a tie to one against the Athletic de Pinto, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the Mostoleño set is eighth, while the San Fernando de Henares he is seventh after the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second half of the game got off to a good start for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Koke at 53 minutes. Later he wrote down the San Fernando de Henares in minute 83 with a goal of Hugo. Then the Sanfernandino team scored again, which distanced itself by means of another goal of Koke, which thus achieved a double just before the final whistle, specifically in 87, concluding the match with a final score of 0-3.

With this good display the San Fernando de Henares He already has 32 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division and is placed in seventh place in the standings. For his part, Móstoles CF remains with 27 points with which he faced the eleventh day.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Móstoles CF is against him Paracuellos Antamira, Meanwhile he San Fernando de Henares will face the Real Aranjuez CF.

Data sheetMóstoles CF:Alberto, Rubén Muñoz, Losa, Ángel, Helmer, Christian Díaz, Jaime Almagro, Juanma, Daniel Vallinot, Duque and SachaSan Fernando de Henares:Vargas, Rodriguez, Jandro, Hugo, Diego, Koke, Alex Diaz, Cristian Fernando, Koke, Argumanez and EssabbarStadium:–Goals:Koke (0-1, min. 53), Hugo (0-2, min. 83) and Koke (0-3, min. 87)