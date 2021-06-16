San Fernando de Henares receives Real Aranjuez CF

06/15/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 20:00 the match of the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which the San Fernando de Henares and to Aranjuez in the Municipal Santiago del Pino.

The San Fernando de Henares comes with reinforced spirits the match after achieving the victory away from his field by 0-3 against the Móstoles CF, with so many of Hugo Y Koke. In addition, the locals have won four of the nine games played to date with a figure of 28 goals in favor and 43 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Real Aranjuez suffered a defeat against Villanueva del Pardillo in the last game (0-1), so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. To date, of the 11 games that the Real Aranjuez In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won three of them with a figure of 31 goals for and 50 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the San Fernando de Henares has won twice and has been defeated twice in four games played so far, numbers that can be encouraging for him Real Aranjuez, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Municipal Santiago del Pino. At the exits, the Real Aranjuez has a record of one victory and four defeats in five games played, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to the stadium San Fernando de Henares if you want to improve these figures.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the San Fernando de Henares, the numbers show two losses and two draws for the hosts. Likewise, the locals have a total of four games in a row undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match between San Fernando de Henares and the Aranjuez This competition was played in April 2014 and ended with a 2-2 draw.

Analyzing their position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we see that both teams are separated by eight points in favor of the San Fernando de Henares. The team of Garcia Barn He comes into the game in seventh position and with 32 points before the game. On the other hand, the visitors are in ninth position with 24 points.